"Everything is better when you're tan": $100,000 Fever guard Sophie Cunningham shows off abs in latest mirror selfie

Sophie Cunningham will start her next WNBA season in the Indiana Fever jersey. While the guard is enjoying her offseason time, she seems to have continued her training and workout regimen and flaunted the results on Instagram.

On Monday, Cunningham posted a mirror selfie, on her Instagram story, in her white training shorts. The former Phoenix Mercury star showed off her toned abs in the photograph.

"Everything is better when you're tan," Cunningham wrote while sharing the photo.

Sophie Cunningham's IG story (Image Source: Instagram/@sophie_cham)

The guard was acquired by the Fever in a four-team trade. She is set to earn $100,000 in the upcoming season (per Sportrac). Last season, Sophie Cunningham was one of the best role players in the league. In 40 games for the Mercury, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She started in 21 of those games.

Sophie Cunningham opens up about teaming up with Caitlin Clark

Earlier this week, the former Phoenix Mercury player appeared on the Sports & SHEnanigans show. When asked about teaming up with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham had a unique analogy to describe the role she would play alongside Clark.

"I will be her Sabrina Carpenter, any day, to her Taylor Swift," Cunningham said. "I am so excited for this. She's just a great human, too. She has a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on her shoulders, and she handles it so gracefully. ... And she passes the ball, which I enjoy."

It seems like the Taylor Swift nickname for Clark is catching up within her team. According to Athlon Sports' writer Andrew McCarty, Indiana Fever's new coach Stephanie White also addresses the star with the same nickname.

Indiana is expected to be one of the top contenders for the WNBA title this season. The franchise made a big push to put quality veterans around Clark for the upcoming season. The team signed DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. They also resigned Kelsey Mitchell.

