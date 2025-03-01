Ex-Lakers assistant shares honest feeling on working with rising stars Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards: "They've done a great job"

Former LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy has his first head-coaching experience at the biggest level in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The veteran is coaching Mist BC in his first experience in the 3-on-3 league.

Handy has veterans such as DiJonai Carrington, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd on the team, but also two young players, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Howard. The youngsters have left a good impression on the coach, as the former Lakers assistant lauded their work ethic and desire to learn every day on Friday.

"From Day 1 they all talked about some of the things they wanted to improve on...every day they come in...they've done a great job of receiving information..when you work on stuff can you go out there and try it and have confidence...I'm enjoying that part as well," Handy said.

Both Rickea Jackson (fourth) and Aaliyah Edwards (sixth) were selected in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Competing in a draft class that had Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, to name a few, Jackson and Edwards didn't get much attention. Even still, they're making the most of their opportunities with Mist BC.

Jackson averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 11 matches this season, being the second-best scorer of the team behind Breanna Stewart. Edwards has played 11 games too, posting 8.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.2 apg.

After a rocky start to the season, Mist have found some rhythm with a 4-7 record, enough to rank fifth in the standings. They have the talent and experience to come out of this situation, but the rest of the teams aren't easy competition. They come from beating Phantom, 88-62, on Friday and will return to action tonight against the No. 2 ranked Rose.

Rickea Jackson on what she wants to achieve playing under former Lakers coach Phil Handy

Rickea Jackson is committed to elevating her game while working under former LA Lakers coach Phil Handy.

The LA Sparks young star is aware that she can make a bigger impact on the defensive end of the ball and is trying to learn as much as she can from Handy.

"My defense is something that I've been focusing on. Just being a two-way player...with my length, Coach Phil tells me I could be on the All-Defensive team if I put my mind to it," Jackson said.

Since his Lakers days, Phil Handy was considered a potential head coach and this Unrivaled experience could help his case.

