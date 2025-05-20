Ex-NBA champion accuses Angel Reese of flopping after Caitlin Clark's actions: "I hate when people do that extra"

The 2025 WNBA season is not a week old, but there's controversy already after Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese in their opening game. However, a former NBA champion doesn't agree with the narrative that's being discussed on social media and gave his own take on the matter.

Ad

Jeff Teague currently has one of the most popular podcasts among former NBA players. Speaking on the latest episode of the "Club 520" podcast, Teague pointed out that Reese flopped and sold the contact by Clark, and her reaction wasn't warranted.

The former NBA All-Star also clarified that he likes the Chicago Sky star, but there's no rivalry between her and Clark. The rest of the crew even described the outrage online as "fake" and there's really nothing to be upset about a basketball play.

Ad

Trending

"I'mma keep it gangster with her, she flopped," Teague said. "I like Angel Reese, but that's a flop. Like (Clark) just reached down and hit the ball. She ain't push you afterward. She can't let you make a layup though."

From 0:30 onward:

Ad

The incident went from being just a basketball play to a full-blown drama on social media, with Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III having a beef because of it. Caitlin Clark called it a basketball play after the game and was baffled by the referee's decision to upgrade to a flagrant.

Angel Reese agreed that it was a basketball play and urged everyone to move on. However, not a lot of people are moving on, as the incident remains a focal point of discussion on WNBA Twitter.

Ad

The season has just started, but it looks like a simple basketball foul has turned into a media frenzy, which seemingly ignores the rest of the players, teams and games already.

Jeff Teague's co-hosts points out play that many people ignore about Caitlin Clark's foul on Angel Reese

For non-casual and non-outraged basketball fans, Caitlin Clark did commit a hard foul on Angel Reese. It happens a lot in the NBA, but nobody bats an eye, maybe when it's Draymond Green, though the outrage doesn't reach levels like this one.

Ad

Jeff Teague's co-hosts, DJ Wells and Brandon Hendricks, also pointed out the play before the foul by Clark. Reese pushed Natasha Howard to grab the rebound, which should have been a loose-ball foul. Clark can even be seen looking at the referees before she fouled Reese.

Other fans online also bring up several fouls on Caitlin Clark last season that looked even worse. They had the same media frenzy reactions and discussions, which helps the WNBA in a way but also ignores the rest of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More