“Exactly what did Caitlin Clark accomplish?”: Fans erupt over WNBA superstar and Serena Williams comparison after unprecedented feat sparks debate

Caitlin Clark's popularity increased by leaps and bounds after her WNBA rookie season. The Fever guard was already well-known heading into the league, and in her sophomore year, she is arguably the biggest superstar in women's basketball.Clark's popularity has also positively impacted the sales of her merchandise. She surpassed sports legend and former Tennis professional Serena Williams after her rookie card was auctioned. Cllct Media reported on Saturday that the amount Clark's card was sold set a record.Clark holds eight spots on Cllct's top 10 women's card sales ever list. The other two are held by Williams. The media outlet broke the news on Instagram, and fans reacted in the comments section. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany were unhappy that it compared Clark with Williams.&quot;Stop insulting Serena Williams. Exactly what did CC accomplish?&quot; one fan said.&quot;Clark doesn’t even belong in the same galaxy as Serena. Just stop!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Don’t ever join talented Serena greatness to a popular mid a** player,&quot; one fan wrote.Others said it was disrespectful for the tennis legend to be compared to the Fever star.&quot;Comparing Caitlin to Serena is disrespectful af,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Please stop comparing the two she is not on her level!!&quot; another fan commented.&quot;The difference between the two is Clark is being hailed due to racism while Williams is hailed for being great while fighting against racism,&quot; one fan wrote.Fans comment on Caitlin Clark surpassing Serena Williams in card sales. (Credits: @cllctmedia/Instagram)While achieved almost everything in Tennis, Clark just started her professional career last year. However, they both are popular and have inspired many young girls around the world.Serena Williams' husband once invited Caitlin Clark to dinner at the tennis legend's homeThe sports community may have compared Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams under Cllct's Instagram post, but they share a good bond.Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, invited Clark to their home after he saw a video of her saying she wanted to have dinner with Williams.&quot;C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!&quot; Ohanian tweeted in March.Clark and Williams met each other in April during the annual NFL meetings in Florida.