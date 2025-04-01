Serena Williams & Caitlin Clark meet up in Florida days after tennis icon's husband Alexis Ohanian's dinner invitation to the WNBA star

American tennis icon Serena Williams and rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark were spotted together in Florida. The duo attended the annual NFL meeting, where both were part of a panel discussion.

The discussion was about the growth of women's sports and its potential to be on par with men's sports in terms of commerce and revenue. In addition to Williams and Clark, the panel included former NFL star Eli Manning and famous American entrepreneur Melody Hobson.

Williams later shared pictures of her and Clark at the meeting on her social media.

"Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual @nfl Annual Meeting @caitlinclark22 @alexisohanian @elimanning I love future of women don’t you?" said Williams (via Instagram).

This comes days after William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his experience of meeting the young WNBA sensation for the first time. The Reddit co-founder was visibly impressed with Clark's demeanour and off-court presence.

Also, in a recent video, Clark named Serena Williams as her celebrity of choice to have dinner with. When Ohanian was made aware of the video, he immediately invited Clark to their house, stating she had an "open invitation" to have dinner with them.

"She's a huge part of it"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian credited Caitlin Clark for better viewership numbers in women's basketball

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian (Getty)

Recently, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, praised Caitlin Clark and credited the youngster for helping the women's basketball viewership surpass that of their male counterparts.

Clark's rise in the sport was instrumental in the final viewership numbers, which were over 18 million views for the women's NCAA final compared to the approximately 14 million views generated by the men's.

Ohanian made a post on X, acknowledging the role of Clark in the increased numbers, but referred to old statistics, saying that the women's game was bound to surpass the men's game in viewership.

"She's a HUGE part of it, but the story was in the data years ago — free market of attention (IG) already delivered a verdict showing women crushed the men on followers," Ohanian posted on X.

Clark played her maiden WNBA season for the Indiana Fever in 2024, helping her team reach the playoffs, where they lost to the Connecticut Sun. In her maiden season, the rookie sensation topped the assist charts.

