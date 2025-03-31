Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delighted after meeting 'impressive' Caitlin Clark at NFL Annual Meeting in Florida

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida's Palm Beach. There, Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, caught up with WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The tech entrepreneur and investor later laid bare how impressed he was with the Indiana Fever point guard.

On Sunday, March 30, former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams headed to the NFL Annual Meeting where she was one of the panelists for a conversation on how sports is changing and how this is impacting the NFL. Caitlin Clark happened to be one of the co-panelists as she and Williams spoke their minds on the subject.

Later, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who was also in attendance at the event, took to social media and shared multiple highlights from the evening. On Instagram, he stated that Caitlin Clark had made a great impression on him.

"Finally met the one and only @caitlinclark22 IRL (impressive young woman off the court as well)! Great hosting, Melody, and all star panel from CC, my friend and fellow @NWSL owner @elimanning and ofc the GOAT my wife @serenawilliams — expect some big things from the @NFL in 2025 😤😏," Ohanian wrote.

Via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian shared an all-smiles picture of himself and Clark, captioning the post:

"The one and only @CaitlinClark22 !!!"

Earlier this month, Ohanian delivered his reaction after catching wind of an admission made by Clark about spending time with Serena Williams.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's heartwarming response to Caitlin Clark's admission about catching up with tennis legend

Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

A while back in March, an X user sent a video to Alexis Ohanian. The video was a brief one, featuring Caitlin Clark. In it, the WNBA star was asked to name a celebrity she would like to have dinner with. The 23-year-old named Serena Williams in response. The user who initially sent the video to Ohanian urged the Reddit co-founder to take notice, and he did.

Ohanian reacted to the video by extending an open invitation to Clark to have dinner with Williams and him at their Florida home. The Reddit co-founder wrote:

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!"

Williams' husband has been a huge supporter of Clark since her college basketball days. He has also taken significant steps in growing women's sports in the USA. More recently, Ohanian gave Clark credit for boosting the viewership of March Madness for women's games.

