Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends 'open invitation' to Caitlin Clark after WNBA superstar's dinner admission

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to WNBA star Caitlin Clark laying bare her wish to have dinner with the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion. Ohanian's response was brief but heartwarming, as he stated that Clark was welcome to join him and his legendary wife for dinner at their Florida residence.

On Saturday, March 8, an X user responded to a post shared by the Reddit co-founder. The post was about his prediction that WNBA Prizm would become more expensive than NBA Prizm, which recently came true. The user shared a brief video clip in the comments, featuring WNBA's Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark voicing her desire to have dinner with Williams.

Ohanian, who married Serena Williams in 2017 and has two daughters with the tennis legend, enthusiastically replied to the user while tagging Caitlin Clark.

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!," Ohanian wrote.

In June last year, Serena Williams voiced her support for Clark. At the time, the WNBA star was being criticized after a string of disappointing performances in her rookie season.

"I love that Caitlin Clark tries to stay grounded" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2025 New York Times Annual DealBook Summit (Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark's switch from college-level women's basketball to the WNBA raised eyebrows. Unexpectedly, she was not picked for the USA's women's basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to her underwhelming displays. She also faced flak for her social media avoidance, with critics lambasting her for not speaking up about numerous issues.

Amid these developments, Serena Williams came to Clark's defense. Speaking at New York's Tribeca film festival in June 2024, Williams lauded the WNBA star's decision to not take social media seriously.

"If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do. I love that she tries to stay grounded. She says she doesn’t look at her social [media]. I get it. I don’t either. I think it’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. Hopefully she’ll continue to do what she’s doing," Williams said.

While Caitlin Clark's basketball career is still young, Williams bid farewell to her illustrious tennis career at the 2022 US Open after suffering a shocking third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, the tennis legend has been firmly focused on family and her business ventures.

