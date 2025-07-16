"Exactly what you are morphing into": Etan Thomas compares Robert Griffin III to Jason Whitlock amid feud with Angel Reese  

Since entering the WNBA, Angel Reese has had to deal with her fair share of critics. Following recent discourse online, one former player came to the defense of the Chicago Sky forward.

Dating back to their viral feud in college, Reese and Caitlin Clark have been a constant topic of debate. Now in their second year in the pros, the two are still regularly brought up together.

The latest person to add to the discourse of Angel Reese and Clark is Robert Griffin III. While sounding off on a racial post aimed at the Sky star, he noted that people close to her have relayed to him that she does not like the Indiana Fever guard.

Following this post, former NBA player Etan Thomas responded to Griffin. As he continues to become a growing figure in the media, he feels the former NFL quarterback is becoming more like Jason Whitlock. The latter has spoken out against Reese on multiple occasions while being an avid supporter of Clark.

"#RG3 I saw a meme floating around social media of you next to a meme that has been floating around of #JasonWhitlock for sometime now and you are better than this," Thomas wrote. "But this is exactly what you are morphing into."

NBA legend defends Angel Reese follwoing Robert Griffin III's post

Though she has her critics, Angel Reese also has strong supporters. Among the most notable is Shaquille O'Neal, who has regularly sung her praises over the years. He too spoke out against RG3's post, and did not hide his true feelings on the situation.

Since Reese transferred to LSU, Shaq has looked out for her in a big way. He famously walked out with her and her mother during her senior night. Since then, the LA Lakers legend has used his platform to try to uplift her as she paves her way in the WNBA.

During a recent appearance on the "Off The Record" podcast, Shaq reflected on RG3's actions on social media. He did not take kindly to it and implored him to stop targeting Reese.

"RG3, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm a punch you in your f****** face," Shaq said. "Just stop it bro."

Robert Griffin proceeded to make more posts after his initial one went viral. He proceeded to speak out against the racist acts aimed at Reese while doubling down on what people have told him about her regarding Caitlin Clark.

