Fans spot Caitlin Clark's doppelganger bumping into Michael Jordan in Europe

Caitlin Clark is competing in the WNBA, but a woman named Orly, who many consider her doppelganger, was spotted by fans in Europe. The diehard Clark supporter and her parents bumped into Michael Jordan in a restaurant.
The chance encounter quickly created a buzz after Overtime, an Instagram account that shares basketball stuff, shared the photos. Clark’s lookalike has become quite the celebrity after confusing fans during Iowa’s game against LSU in April 2024. Fans could not hold back sharing photos of her running into perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time.
Michael Jordan was by himself in the photos. In one picture, he could be seen talking to someone on his phone while he checked on his device in the next one. The Chicago Bulls legend enjoyed his beverage with what looked like tacos.
Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark’s doppelganger continues to make headlines with her TikTok videos. She frequently wears an Iowa Hawkeye jersey in her clips, prompting fans to react to her eerie similarities with the Indiana Fever superstar.
Caitlin Clark and Michael Jordan are the only athletes with a Wilson endorsement
In 1984, Michael Jordan signed a deal with Wilson, making him the first and only NBA player to have a deal with the brand. Three decades later, Caitlin Clark followed in his footsteps, becoming just the second athlete to have an endorsement with the company that produces basketball.
Following the announcement of Clark’s partnership with the brand, she released a statement.
“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them. It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”
Wilson promptly released basketballs roughly a month after her endorsement was announced. They were sold out in a few minutes, further proof of the point guard’s popularity.
Caitlin Clark had a historic run in 2024. She also shared a distinction with Michael Jordan as the only two players with Wilson deals.