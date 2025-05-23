  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Fans spot Caitlin Clark's doppelganger bumping into Michael Jordan in Europe

Fans spot Caitlin Clark's doppelganger bumping into Michael Jordan in Europe

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 23, 2025 01:28 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn
Fans spot Caitlin Clark's doppelganger bumping into Michael Jordan in Europe. [photo: Imagn]

Caitlin Clark is competing in the WNBA, but a woman named Orly, who many consider her doppelganger, was spotted by fans in Europe. The diehard Clark supporter and her parents bumped into Michael Jordan in a restaurant.

Ad

The chance encounter quickly created a buzz after Overtime, an Instagram account that shares basketball stuff, shared the photos. Clark’s lookalike has become quite the celebrity after confusing fans during Iowa’s game against LSU in April 2024. Fans could not hold back sharing photos of her running into perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michael Jordan was by himself in the photos. In one picture, he could be seen talking to someone on his phone while he checked on his device in the next one. The Chicago Bulls legend enjoyed his beverage with what looked like tacos.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark’s doppelganger continues to make headlines with her TikTok videos. She frequently wears an Iowa Hawkeye jersey in her clips, prompting fans to react to her eerie similarities with the Indiana Fever superstar.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Michael Jordan are the only athletes with a Wilson endorsement

In 1984, Michael Jordan signed a deal with Wilson, making him the first and only NBA player to have a deal with the brand. Three decades later, Caitlin Clark followed in his footsteps, becoming just the second athlete to have an endorsement with the company that produces basketball.

Ad

Following the announcement of Clark’s partnership with the brand, she released a statement.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them. It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”
Ad
Ad

Wilson promptly released basketballs roughly a month after her endorsement was announced. They were sold out in a few minutes, further proof of the point guard’s popularity.

Caitlin Clark had a historic run in 2024. She also shared a distinction with Michael Jordan as the only two players with Wilson deals.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications