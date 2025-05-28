Fans uproar forces Chiney Ogwumike to release apologetic statement following WNBA's investigation: "I can do better"

After the WNBA concluded its investigation into the racism allegations, fans on social media expressed their outrage over the claims made by Chiney Ogwumike. As a response, Ogwumike has issued an apology, apologizing for her mistake and promising to do better henceforth.

The controversy began during an episode of Chiney Ogwumike’s YouTube talk show, where the former WNBA player claimed that fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse had racially taunted Chicago Sky players, particularly Angel Reese. Her comments, among others, had prompted the league to launch a formal investigation.

However, after a review of audio and video footage and interviews with those in attendance, the WNBA released a statement, claiming that no evidence supported these accusations.

The analyst instantly issued an apology, through a video on her X profile, to address the backlash from enraged Indiana fans.

“I’m not afraid to say I can do better. I am sorry that my message was in the heat of the moment, because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care,” Ogwumike began her video. “It was based on firsthand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns. And they told me what they had experienced. And I felt like it was important and it was necessary to acknowledge those allegations and also voice those experiences.

“Now in the process, however, I totally recognize that it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend. I am sorry.”

The incident in question occurred during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game on May 17. Caitlin Clark had delivered a historic triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, helping her side clinch a dominant 93-58 victory. Despite suffering a loss in the season opener, Angel Reese was also impressive, finishing the night with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark supported the Chiney Ogwumike-backed investigation

Caitlin Clark stated she was unaware of any racial slurs being directed at players during the May 17 game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse until Chiney Ogwumike’s public comments shed light on the issue.

Clark explained that the crowd’s loud roars made it difficult to hear anything specific during the game. Yet, she backed the WNBA’s decision to launch an investigation.

“It’s super loud in here, and though I didn’t hear anything, I think that’s why they’re doing the investigation,” Clark said. “That’s why they’re looking into it. That doesn’t mean nothing happened, so I’ll just trust the league’s investigation, and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing.”

Days later, Clark found herself at the center of another controversy. During a fiery May 22 matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream, tensions escalated between Clark and Brittney Griner.

After being fouled out, Griner was caught on camera allegedly directing racial insults at Clark.

“Trash. F**king white girl”

Unlike the action taken in response to Chiney Ogwumike’s claims, the league has yet to issue any statement regarding Griner’s actions.

