Fever coach makes Marshawn Lynch callback while praising Caitlin Clark's composure despite being roughed up by Sky players

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides did not mince words after Caitlin Clark was roughed up by Chicago Sky players during today's game. Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted this nailbiter of a match which the Fever won 71-70.

Sides wasn't happy with the way the Sky players treated Caitlin Clark. She emulated NFL legend Marshawn Lynch with her comments:

"I'm trying not to get fined," Sides told somebody next to her before addressing what the Fever will do about these calls. "We're just going to be sending these possessions to the league and these plays and hopefully they start taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening or we think is happening," Sides said.

She also lauded Clark's attitude amid all the incidents she's starred in since the 2024 WNBA season started and pointed out that she does not lose her cool when the hard fouls come.

"Just more than happy that Caitlin reacted the way she did. It's tough, to keep getting hit the way she does and not get rewarded with free throws or just the foul call, she's continuing to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really proud of her for doing that," Sides said.

Clark was pushed by Chennedy Carter at the end of the third quarter, which earned the Sky guard a Flagrant 1 foul. Clark took the free throw and made it, giving her team a crucial boost.

Chennedy Carter refused to discuss the Caitlin Clark incident with Fever reporter

Chennedy Carter addressed the media after the game. However, she decided not to discuss the Caitlin Clark incident, refusing to elaborate on what went down.

Even golfer Paige Spiranac called out Carter and other players for the way they treated a rookie who has brought more attention and money to the league than ever before.

Clark has shown maturity on the court, refusing to engage in her opponent's mind games. The rookie has impressed one and all with how she has dealt with the early stages of her pro career.