Fever coach Stephanie White issues 2-word reaction after reuniting with former teammate Briann January

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White could not contain her excitement as one of her former teammates Briann January was announced as the latest addition to her staff as an assistant coach.

In a spirited Instagram story on Wednesday, White shared a two-word reaction that perfectly encapsulated her feelings about this timely reunion.

"Let's gooo" - via Stephanie White's Instagram stories

The duo share a long history and Fever faithful will hope their association continues to be fruitful as they gear up for the 2025 WNBA season with title hopes.

January expressed her feelings in a statement about her return to her 'second home' on Wednesday.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to come back to the city and the organization that drafted me. This is a place where I got to play and win for a decade of my career. It’s my second home,” January said. “I’m ready to get to work and hopefully bring another championship to Indiana with this incredible team and staff.”

Briann January's relationship with Stephanie White

White was effusive in praise of January, highlighting her pedigree and experience in a glowing endorsement.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Briann January back to Indiana," White said, as part of the official announcement statement on Wednesday. "She is a part of the fabric of the Indiana Fever franchise from her impact as a player and will continue to be as a coach."

Stephanie White and Briann January's relationship goes back more than 15 years, during their shared stint with the Indiana Fever in 2009-10. White, then a veteran point guard known as a floor general with a high IQ, was in the august years of her career, while January was just at the start of hers. Drafted sixth overall out of Arizona State, Briann January was positively influenced by the veteran point guard in their short time together as players.

The pair would reunite once again when White transitioned into coaching, eventually leading the Indiana Fever between 2015 and 2018, when January had stepped into a veteran role and was a respected presence in the locker room.

Briann January had a storied career with the Fever as a player. Over nine seasons with the Indiana franchise, she became a cornerstone of the team, helping them on their way to the 2012 WNBA championship supporting stars like Tamika Catchings. Her grit and defensive determination marked her out as one the toughest guards in the league and a bona fide Fever legend.

After leaving Indiana, she finished her career with short stints in Connecticut and Seattle, retiring in 2022.

Post-retirement, January wasted little time in transitioning into a coaching role. She joined Stephanie White's staff on the Connecticut Sun in 2023 as they reached the WNBA semifinal appearances in 2023 and 2024.

January's familiarity with the existing Fever setup and experience in the postseason will be helpful for young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, as they aim to bring a championship to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since Briann January was a player.

