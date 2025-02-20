Fever coach Stephanie White outlines three challenges her staff must overcome to lead Caitlin Clark to a WNBA championship

Caitlin Clark experienced her first taste of WNBA playoff action last season as a rookie. She played a key role in ending the Indiana Fever’s eight-year postseason drought. However, their playoff run was short-lived, ending in a first-round exit. Looking ahead to the 2025 WNBA season, coach Stephanie White is confident that the Fever can win the championship.

Her optimism stems from the team’s offseason moves, as the franchise brought in multiple veteran stars with championship pedigrees, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Cloud and Sydney Colson.

That said, the biggest challenge for the Fever will be developing strong chemistry between their core trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston and the new additions.

Aware of the hurdles ahead, White outlined three key challenges her coaching staff must overcome to get the team firing on all cylinders.

"Our job as coaches is to build chemistry quickly, we have got to find rotations, we have got to find out which groups can play best together, we need to figure out how to make the team and each individual player as efficient as possible throughout four quarters and throughout 44 games," White said on 'Sports Media with Richard Deitsch' podcast.

The Fever have only one WNBA championship in their history, but their confidence in adding another has grown significantly since selecting Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in 2024. With that goal in mind, the front office has been actively taking the necessary steps to build a championship-caliber team.

Stephanie White doubles down on importance of finding the right rotation

Stephanie White is a highly accomplished WNBA coach and understands the key ingredients for building a winning team. The former WNBA Coach of the Year emphasized the need to manage player workload effectively, ensuring they don’t overexert themselves and remain fresh for crucial late-game situations and the season’s final stretch.

White also stressed the importance of finding the right rotation, referencing her previous coaching experience with the Connecticut Sun to highlight how vital it is to a team’s success.

"We have got to be able to get a rotation and for me, that's one of the things I'm most excited about," White continued. Two years in Connecticut we couldn't find a rotation. Our starters had to play heavy, heavy minutes. At times, in fourth quarters or throughout the end of the season, you could tell that a little bit because or efficiency dipped.

"We have got a lot of great offensive weapons that we have to able to put in a position to be successful. We have to get better on the defensive end of the floor and with the roster that we have, we have got challenge out coaching staff to find out what that is because it's going to be different that what we had originally planned because of the personnel."

Ultimately, injuries will be a major factor in shaping the Indiana Fever’s 2025 season. White will be hoping none of her star players or key role contributors are sidelined for extended periods and that the team benefits from a bit of luck in staying healthy throughout the campaign.

