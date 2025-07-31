"Fever don’t need a savior": Jason Whitlock drops bombshell statement on Caitlin Clark after Indiana extends win streak to three games

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock didn’t hold back while assessing the Indiana Fever’s title hopes this season. With Caitlin Clark once again sidelined on Wednesday, the Fever delivered a dominant performance, defeating the red-hot Phoenix Mercury 107-101 and extending their win streak to three games.Clark’s absence was barely felt as Indiana’s depth and overall talent took center stage. Impressed by their display, Whitlock stated bluntly that while Clark may not be the Fever’s savior, she is a crucial piece who can help them win a championship and more importantly, she has the power to elevate the entire WNBA.&quot;Clark can save the WNBA,&quot; Whitlock wrote on X (formerly Twitter). &quot;She can help the Fever win a title. There’s a difference. Fever don’t need a savior. WNBA does.&quot;In a separate tweet, Jason Whitlock made another bold claim, outlining what he believes needs to happen for the Indiana Fever to win the title this year. The veteran analyst acknowledged the team’s talent but emphasized that Caitlin Clark would need to adjust her approach for the franchise to truly reach championship glory.&quot;Great victory for my Fever,&quot; Whitlock said. &quot;I love Caitlin Clark. She’s great. I hope she’s watching and learning. Poorly officiated game. No excessive whining. Mitchell off night. Doesn’t force offense. Defense powers offense. Fever can win title this year if Caitlin tweaks her approach.&quot;Clark is currently sidelined with a right groin injury and there is no set timeline for the former Iowa standout’s much-anticipated return. In her absence, however, the Fever have stepped up impressively, elevating their level of play across the board.Caitlin Clark has missed 14 games this seasonCaitlin Clark has missed more games than she has played for the Indiana Fever this season due to an injury-plagued campaign that has included a quad strain, a left groin issue and her current right groin injury.Despite her absence, the Fever have held strong, continuing to rack up wins and maintain a record above .500. Following Wednesday’s victory over the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana improved to 15-12 on the season.