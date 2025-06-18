Fever fans bash Natalie Esquire for 'laughing' at Caitlin Clark and condemning Sophie Cunningham's foul: "So it’s funny when Mabrey does it" 

Natalie Esquire faced severe scrutiny from Indiana Fever fans after the WNBA analyst seemingly laughed off Caitlin Clark getting shoved by Marina Mabrey. Shortly after, Esquire called out Sophie Cunningham for her harsh foul on Jacy Sheldon, saying it required further review and penalty.

Many Fever fans and the game announcers felt that Mabrey deserved an ejection for shoving Clark to the floor on a dead-ball possession in the third quarter. That was right after the reigning Rookie of the Year was poked in the eye in a physical one-on-one battle with Sheldon.

However, Mabrey and Clark both got a tech, while Sheldon was penalized with a flagrant one. On the other hand, Cunningham fouled Sheldon with less than a minute left in the game, and the Fever was up by 17. As the Sun player attempted a layup in transition, Cunningham brought her down with a hard foul, causing another melee during the tense matchup.

Trending

Natalie Esquire's polar opposite reactions to the fouls didn't sit well with Fever fans. Here's what she posted after Clark got shoved:

Natalie Esquire @natfluential LINK 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

And after Cunningham's foul:

Natalie Esquire @natfluential LINK No place in the game for what Sophie Cunningham did. That warrants further review and penalty from the league.

Here's how Fever fans reacted to Natalie Esquire's comments on both situations:

Caitlin Clark By The Numbers @CCByTheNumbers LINK No place in the game for hateful, biased hypocrites like you

BD @waafootball LINK I was searching for you post on Mabrey’s deadball assault on CC but I can’t find it?

JohnGoose @meeaanyos LINK So it’s funny when Mabrey does it but you’re bugging out about Sophie retaliating? What a loser you are

IDK @idk_logo LINK You look so stupid. A hypocrite if I ever seen one. You were just laughing when mabrey shoved Caitlin, but as soon as an indiana player does something its a issue. You're mad weird Blame the refs

Alipo Butao @AlipoJerome LINK Now Natalie, I’d respect you more if you just said both Marina and Sophie incidents warrant further review, but only mentioning the Sophie incident is so disingenuous. At least keep the same energy for both plays. This doesn’t even include the Jacy eye poke💀

Natalie Esquire supports Jacy Sheldon for attacking Sophie Cunningham

Natalie Esquire gave one more reason for Fever fans to call her out after voicing her support for Sun player Jacy Sheldon after she attacked Sophie Cunningham following the hard foul. Sheldon got up and charged at Cunningham, grabbing her throat. Despite condemning Cunningham's foul, Esquire backed Sheldon, saying:

Natalie Esquire @natfluential LINK As she should have. Ain’t no way I’m letting that slide if I’m Jacy. At some point we throwin hands.

Here's the video of Sheldon and Cunningham's dust-up:

Expand Tweet

The clash between the Fever and Sun was the most heated game of the season, with multiple fights breaking out and several non-basketball plays being made. It started in the first quarter after Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon's minor shoving contest, further escalating in the third quarter.

Sophie Cunningham's foul on Sheldon and the aftermath of it were just the tip of the iceberg. However, an incident of this magnitude was brewing all night after the referees allowed that much physicality.

Fever coach Stephanie White also lashed out at refs in the post-game interview, saying the officials should have controlled the game better, as it would have avoided these incidents.

Also read: Kevin Kelley calls out WNBA for targeting Caitlin Clark, cites 2 brutal incidents

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More