Fever fans bash Natalie Esquire for 'laughing' at Caitlin Clark and condemning Sophie Cunningham's foul: "So it’s funny when Mabrey does it" 

Natalie Esquire faced severe scrutiny from Indiana Fever fans after the WNBA analyst seemingly laughed off Caitlin Clark getting shoved by Marina Mabrey. Shortly after, Esquire called out Sophie Cunningham for her harsh foul on Jacy Sheldon, saying it required further review and penalty.
Many Fever fans and the game announcers felt that Mabrey deserved an ejection for shoving Clark to the floor on a dead-ball possession in the third quarter. That was right after the reigning Rookie of the Year was poked in the eye in a physical one-on-one battle with Sheldon.
However, Mabrey and Clark both got a tech, while Sheldon was penalized with a flagrant one. On the other hand, Cunningham fouled Sheldon with less than a minute left in the game, and the Fever was up by 17. As the Sun player attempted a layup in transition, Cunningham brought her down with a hard foul, causing another melee during the tense matchup.
Natalie Esquire's polar opposite reactions to the fouls didn't sit well with Fever fans.
And after Cunningham's foul:
Here's how Fever fans reacted to Natalie Esquire's comments on both situations:
Natalie Esquire supports Jacy Sheldon for attacking Sophie Cunningham
Natalie Esquire gave one more reason for Fever fans to call her out after voicing her support for Sun player Jacy Sheldon after she attacked Sophie Cunningham following the hard foul. Sheldon got up and charged at Cunningham, grabbing her throat. Despite condemning Cunningham's foul, Esquire backed Sheldon, saying:
Here's the video of Sheldon and Cunningham's dust-up:
The clash between the Fever and Sun was the most heated game of the season, with multiple fights breaking out and several non-basketball plays being made. It started in the first quarter after Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon's minor shoving contest, further escalating in the third quarter.
Sophie Cunningham's foul on Sheldon and the aftermath of it were just the tip of the iceberg. However, an incident of this magnitude was brewing all night after the referees allowed that much physicality.
Fever coach Stephanie White also lashed out at refs in the post-game interview, saying the officials should have controlled the game better, as it would have avoided these incidents.
