"Fever fans find it cute to hate on a kid": Debate erupts as WNBA superfan Vivian Havens’ wholesome gesture at Indiana game sparks backlash

The Indiana Fever, playing without Caitlin Clark, dropped a tight 89-87 game Saturday night to the LA Sparks. Prior to tipoff, the team shared a video on social media showing guard Kelsey Mitchell receiving a gift from young basketball superfan Vivian Havens.
Havens, who’s become a familiar face at both NBA and WNBA events, first made waves connecting with Kelsey Plum. On the NBA side, she’s recognized as a loyal Memphis Grizzlies supporter.
However, not all Fever fans were thrilled to see Havens’ presence courtside again, with some voicing frustrations online — prompting backlash from others.
“Am I the asshole if i say im sick of this child?” one user posted on X. The comment quickly gained traction, racking up nearly half a million views at the time of writing.
Another user clapped back, saying:
“Ofc Fever fans find it cute to hate on a kid. Yall are seriously mentally ill. Now, yall sick of a kid meeting her favorite players and showing them love?? Making memories??”
That said, much of the criticism seemed aimed less at Havens and more at her parents. More reactions below:
Indiana Fever feel they’re being targeted by the rest of the league
In their first matchup with the Sparks last week — a game Indiana lost 85-75 — Fever forward Sophie Cunningham shared her thoughts postgame, saying the team has a target on its back due to the media spotlight.
"We are circled on everybody's schedule," Cunningham said. "No one likes us, right? Everyone in our locker room, that's the only type of people that we have that we can lean on, and we've gotta be better in that area.
“We have got to stay disciplined, we have to stay focused, we need to get consistent and we gotta lean on each other. I think that we've kind of wavered a little bit on that."
Despite capturing the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title, the Fever have already found themselves in multiple controversies both on and off the court — and currently sit at an even 9-9 on the season.