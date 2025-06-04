  • home icon
Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark engages in shoving contest with Sydney Colson: "Both of them need to be bubble wrapped"  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 04, 2025 15:21 GMT
Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark engages in shoving contest with Sydney Colson(Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson had fun on the sidelines as the Fever's backcourt duo engaged in a shoving contest during the team's 85-76 win over the Mystics on Tuesday. Clark, who has been out recovering from a quad injury over the past week, began playfully shoving her veteran before it turned into a contest with both players going at it.

also-read-trending Trending

Coming into this season, fans were concerned about Colson's fit with this group, considering her past as A'ja Wilson's teammate. Fever fans weren't excited about it as they kept receipts of Colson's old tweets in which she sparked controversy around Clark and Nike delaying Wilson's shoe release. The incident occurred in April 2024 when the brand announced a new lucrative deal with Clark.

Nevertheless, Sydney Colson has been a great fit, and the Fever fans are enjoying her relationship with Caitlin Clark. After Tuesday's shoving contest between the duo, the Fever faithful were seemingly happy to see them bond. Here are some of the reactions to it via X:

Sydney Colson has a solid outing as Fever win without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever registered their first win in three games. It was also their first win in Caitlin Clark's absence. Sydney Colson, who has replaced Clark in the starting lineup at the point guard spot, was excellent as the Fever outplayed the Mystics. Colson arguably had her best game in an Indiana jersey, tallying seven points, three assists and one block in 16 minutes. She made two of her three shots from the floor and the free-throw line.

Indiana eventually played hardship signing Aari McDonald over Colson in the clutch, but the veteran guard played her role well when on the floor. It's all the Fever could ask for after the team's struggles with injuries and form over the past few games. They were without Clark and Sophie Cunningham, leaving the team significantly shorthanded at the point guard spot.

With Tuesday's performance, Sydney Colson may have retained her spot amid growing speculation of the Fever signing McDonald and cutting one of their existing players. Colson or Brianna Turner could be among the cuts.

