Fever GM shares honest feelings on adding $90,000 star to roster led by Caitlin Clark: "Going to bring a lot of joy to our lives"

Indiana Fever GM was pleased with the latest addition to the Caitlin Clark-led side. The Eastern Conference unit added veteran Sydney Colson to a one-year deal worth $90,000 to lend more championship experience to the team. Colson spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, where she was part of their 2022 and 2023 title-winning roster.

Speaking to the reporters earlier, Fever GM & COO Amber Cox made her feelings clear on acquiring Colson.

“I think she’s going to bring a lot of joy to our lives this season.”

While Colson saw less minutes per contest with the Las Vegas Aces over the last few seasons, she comes off as one of the more energetic and experienced locker room voice that a young Indiana Fever could benefit from. She averaged 2.5 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 8.0 minutes per game last season.

On her part, Sydney Colson was keen on suiting up and working with the Fever as the team led by Caitlin Clark will be in the spotlight this upcoming season. Per ESPN:

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them. I'm excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I'm ready to get to work."

Caitlin Clark lived up to the expectations by bagging the Rookie of the Year honors and also leading the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. They were handed a first-round exit by the Connecticut Sun.

Now in her sophomore year, the guard will be the cynosure of all eyes, and having an seasoned campaigner in Colson will help the former Iowa star and the Fever stay level-headed.

