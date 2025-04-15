Fever guard Lexie Hull drops emotional reaction as Kiki Iriafen secures first round selection in 2025 WNBA draft 

The Washington Mystics selected Kiki Iriafen with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, adding more youth to their core as they are set to rebuild their team. The former USC star was the second in back-to-back selections the Mystics made in the draft as they owned both the No. 3 and No. 4 picks.
With Iriafen’s selection, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull expressed her joy for Iriafen, posting the rookie’s draft photo on her Instagram account, holding her Mystics jersey on the draft stage.
Hull captioned the image with a couple of emojis to share her reaction:
Hull’s hometown is Liberty Lake in Washington. Iriafen and Hull were also teammates at Stanford, playing for the school as a duo in the 2021-2022 season. Hull was drafted in the WNBA in 2022.
Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season with the Fever, where she was one of the team’s backup guards. Led by then-rookie Caitlin Clark, the Fever reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, before losing in the first round against the Connecticut Sun.
In the 2025 season, Hull will be entering her fourth year with the team, taking in with her lofty expectations as the Fever reloaded their roster in the offseason with the addition of numerous veterans such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.
Meanwhile, Iriafen will be adding youth to the Mystics, who finished last season in the ninth spot with a 14-26 win-loss record.
Kate Iriafen expresses gratitude after WNBA draft selection
Kate Iriafen was filled with gratitude after the Washington Mystics picked her No. 4 overall in this year’s WNBA draft. Iriafen believed she showed resilience, especially in her last year at USC, and she just leaned on prayers to get her through the WNBA.
“I’ve just been resilient. There’s been a lot in my last season, and I just trusted the process. I’m a woman of faith, so I just trust in God. I was very prayerful. I’m getting a little nervous, but I’m just super grateful to be here, and I give all the glory to God,” Iriafen said via SI.com.
“Thank you, I wouldn’t be here without them. My parents sacrificed so much for me. My village, my coaches, just everybody in my circle. I’m just super grateful, and this is for them truly,” she added.
Iriafen averaged 18.0 ppg in her final season in college, along with 8.4 rpg and 1.8 apg.
Before the draft, she was projected to be a top three pick, but fell to the fourth spot. Nevertheless, she remained with the Mystics as they also owned both picks.