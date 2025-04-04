Fever guard Sophie Cunningham drops 2-word reaction to Gavin Hoffman's wholesome transfer portal note

Newly signed Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham expressed excitement to Gavin Hoffman's wholesome note to the Iowa Hawkeyes as he announced his entry to the transfer portal.

Cunnigham reshared Hoffman's Instagram post to her story and coupled it with a two-word reaction.

"Hello portal 😏," Cunningham captioned her IG story.

Cunningham drops 2-word reaction to Hoffman's wholesome transfer portal note (Image: @sophie_cham IG)

Gavin Hoffman didn't see any game action during his freshman season in 2024 and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Before joining the program, the tight end was a four-star prospect and earned first-team all-state and all-conference honors as a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School.

Sophie Cunningham and Hoffman appear to share a friendly bond, as it wasn't the first time the former Phoenix Mercury star had reacted to his posts. Sophie and her sister commented on Hoffman's previous Instagram post, which featured him working out.

"THAT’S OUR BOY🔥🔥," Sophie commented.

"💪🏼❤️" Sophie’s sister wrote.

Cunningham reshared Hoffman's Instagram post on her story and wrote:

"Scary hours my boyyyy😏"

Cunningham reposted Hoffman's picture on her Instagram

Sophie and her sister's comments on Hoffman's Instagram post

While Gary Hoffman looks to start a new chapter of his football career, Sophie Cunningham is doing the same in her basketball career, joining the Indiana Fever during the offseason after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham shares initial impression of joining Indiana Fever

During her introductory press conference last month, Sophie Cunningham shared her initial reaction when she learned about the news of her being traded to the Indiana Fever.

"My first thought was, 'Oh, heck yeah, we're about to go win a championship,'" Cunningham said.

"That's exactly where my mind went. It's all about the people; it's about the culture. I learned a lot out there, but I'm ready to move on, to something bigger and better, and have a lot of great players around me to seriously go win a championship."

The Fever made significant moves during the WNBA free agency to build a championship-contender team around Caitlin Clark ahead of her second season in the league.

As shared by the team's general manager, Cunningham is expected to be a perfect fit for the style of play they want, along with being a fierce competitor and a hard worker on both ends of the floor.

Sophie Cunningham concluded the 2024 season averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals, shooting 42.9% from the field, including 37.8% from deep.

