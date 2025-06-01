Fever Injury Update: Sophie Cunningham & Sydney Colson eye return to court as Stephanie White shares 'good news

It has been a bad few days for the Indiana Fever, dealing with injuries early in the 2025 season. After Caitlin Clark, the Fever suffered two massive blows within minutes when Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson both went down with injuries during the Connecticut Sun game.

However, the team received early good news ahead of the clash against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Indiana coach Stephanie White spoke to the press during the practice on Sunday. When asked about Cunningham and Colson's injuries, White gave an encouraging update.

"I think we got good news from both of their MRIs, you know as good as a news you can get," White said. "So right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We are looking forward to returning them, returning at some point sooner rather than later."

"But at the same time how each of them progresses in their rehab and their return to the court action."

During the practice, Sydney Colson spent a good part of her time on the stationary bike. The Indiana coach also added that Colson had been progressing fast and even practiced on her shots later.

On Friday, Colson, who was picked as the backup point guard by the Fever, went out in the first quarter during the game against the Sun. She exited the game with a lower left leg injury.

Sophie Cunningham, who was playing as the backup point guard instead of Colson, also went down with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. She seemed to have injured the same right ankle that had kept her out for multiple games since hurting it on May 10, in a preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.

With only 8 players healthy on the roster, the Fever team is eligible to sign players in emergency hardship contracts. Coach White also confirmed that the team will "figure out" all the options, including "potential hardship contracts."

Caitlin Clark Injury Update:

On May 26, the Indiana Fever reported that Caitlin Clark had suffered a quad injury and would be out for at least two weeks. The reports suggested that the 2024 Rookie of the Year would be re-evaluated after two weeks for any further updates.

However, the new reports suggest that Clark could be out for a significant time with an injury of that nature. According to a report by Sports Injury Central on Wednesday via X, Clark's left quadriceps strain could keep her out of action for a month.

"Two weeks is more along a re-evaluation timeline and we expect her to be out closer to a month," sports injury expert David J. Chao said in the video posted by SIC.

Given her stardom among fans, Clark's injury is not only going to impact the Fever's season but also the whole WNBA.

