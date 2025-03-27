Fever insider highlights veteran guard's role in helping Caitlin Clark & co. bridge generation gap

The Indiana Fever made several big moves during this offseason to get their star Caitlin Clark the help she needs to bring a championship. The Fever front office acquired veterans with championship and playoff experience, and former Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson is one of their noteworthy signings.

Ad

Fever insider Rosalina Lee highlighted the importance of Colson for the team. On Wednesday, Lee uploaded a video on her YouTube account, sharing her thoughts on the updated Fever squad while interviewing another Indiana acquisition, Sophie Cunnigham.

During one segment of the video, Lee touched on the influence and importance of Colson on the new Fever squad. A fan account shared the clip of Lee's comments on X.

"Sydney Colson coming to Indiana who I by the way think is kind of the bridge of the old guard and the new guard," Lee said. "She was on the Aces which seems to be kind of like a favored old guard team and now is on the Indiana Fever, the favored new guard team, and being able to have perspectives and love for both does kind of like bridge the gap a little bit. I am pretty hopeful."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The generation gap has been a factor of influence in the WNBA as the older players tend to see the game a bit differently than the younger ones. However, the older players still have the edge, as many have valuable experiences.

The Fever's front office ensured that their young core, led by Caitlin Clark, acquired wisdom from veterans. In addition to Colson, the 2012 champions have brought in Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.

Ad

Sydney Colson reveals her role with the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever

Sydney Colson was formerly a player for the Las Vegas Aces, arguably the most dominant WNBA team in the last decade. She was with the team during their historic back-to-back championship run and helped them contend for a three-peat the previous season.

Boardroon's Shlomo Sprung interviewed the 13-year veteran earlier this month, and the former Aces guard was quick to display her experience while describing her expectations for her role at her new team.

Ad

"With our team, we have to understand, like, every role is important," Colson said. "You need somebody to be excited about being a defensive stopper, you need somebody to be excited about getting rebounds. You need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy for everybody."

Expand Tweet

The Fever have surrounded their star, Caitlin Clark, with much-needed firepower. Now, the Rookie of the Year needs to absorb the wisdom from the veterans to possibly contend for the championship in the upcoming WNBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback