Fever's Aliyah Boston reacts in 3 words as she resumes TV career as CBB analyst

Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever dropped a three-word reaction after returning as a college basketball analyst for NBC and Peacock. Boston became an analyst for Big Ten games last season following her WNBA rookie season. She re-joined Carolyn Manno and Meghan McKeown in the studio panel to discuss Saturday's game.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Boston shared a reel of herself inside the studio wearing a white formal coat and her trademark glasses. She returned after finishing her second season in the WNBA, helping the Fever end a seven-year playoff drought.

"And we're back," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston shared this on Instagram. (Photo: Screengrabbed from Aliyah's IG story)

Aliyah Boston is not the first WNBA player to take her talents to television and become a part-time analyst. Chiney Ogwumike became a full-time analyst for ESPN in 2018, while Lexie Bron currently works as an analyst for the ACC Network.

Boston has a degree in communications from the University of South Carolina, so she's more than qualified to be an analyst on television. Speaking to the Gamecocks' newsletter, the Virgin Islands native opened up about her fondness for broadcasting.

"So, I did mass comm as a whole, which I actually really enjoyed, because I got to do a little bit of everything," Boston said. "(My major) taught me the research part of (communications), and it also taught me how to write, which I think is important."

It's unclear how long Boston's contract with NBC is, but she's unlikely to cover all the games. She's scheduled to play in the upcoming inaugural season of Unrivaled, which will begin in January in Miami. She joined Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull and 34 other fellow WNBA players.

Aliyah Boston couldn't help but be involved during NBA game

Aliyah Boston couldn't help herself be involved during NBA game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Aliyah Boston loves the game so much that she couldn't help but get involved during an NBA game last Tuesday. She was sitting courtside at the TD Garden when the Boston Celtics welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

With the Celtics up by seven in the fourth quarter and a crucial call was made, the Cavaliers were thinking of challenging. Coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistants were discussing it when cameras caught Boston shouting at them to do it like she was part of the staff.

The Indiana Fever star laughed it off on X, formerly on Twitter, explaining that she tried her best to stay quiet, but couldn't.

"I try my best to be quiet but I can’t help it," Boston tweeted.

The Cavs came up short in the game as the Celtics gave them their first loss of the season following a 120-117 win.

