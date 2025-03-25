Fever's Sophie Cunningham drops awestruck 2-word reaction as Kelsey Ballerini and Chase Stokes make Phoenix Suns apperance 

Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham couldn't believe it when actor Chase Stokes was spotted with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini in a Phoenix Suns game on Monday. Cunningham is a huge fan of Ballerini, who is one of the most popular country singers today.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Suns shared several images of the Outer Banks star and the Peter Pan singer at Footprint Center. The Suns Gorilla even presented them with their custom jerseys, with Stokes getting a No. 92 jersey and Ballerini receiving a white No. 93 jersey.

Ballerini's jersey also had tassels on the end and the usual Suns and number fonts were bedazzled with glitter.

"Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes in the PHX," the Suns account wrote.

One of the popular people to comment on the post was former Phoenix Mercury forward Sophie Cunningham. She's a huge fan of Ballerini, who was featured on Cunningham's Instagram stories last week.

"You’re lying," Cunningham wrote.

Sophie Cunningham comments on the Phoenix Suns' post. (Photo: @suns on IG)

Cunningham was also a part of the Phoenix Mercury organization for years. She played the first six seasons of her WNBA career with the Mercury. She had a down campaign last year, going in and out of the starting lineups.

The Missouri product also averaged 8.4 points per game, which was the lowest since her third year in Phoenix. The franchise decided to go in a different direction this offseason after Diana Taurasi retired and Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency.

Phoenix traded Cunningham to the Indiana Fever this offseason as part of a four-team deal that also involved the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings. The Mercury now have Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally as their pillars.

Sophie Cunningham excited to play for Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham excited to play for Indiana Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Tony East of The Next in an article published Monday, Sophie Cunningham expressed her excitement for next season when she gets to play alongside Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever.

She's looking forward to contributing in any way she can as the Fever enter the 2025 campaign as one of the favorites to win the title.

"Just to be alongside (Caitlin Clark) and maybe relieve the pressure, being able to shoot and spread the court for her to go do her thing," Cunningham said. "Getting (DeWanna Bonner) was absolutely huge. … I love Natasha Howard. You have Aliyah Boston, you have Kelsey Mitchell. We just have a squad, and our depth is amazing. I’m just excited."

It's unclear if Cunningham will be a starter for the Fever or coming off the bench. Training camp starts next month, with the season set to begin on May 16.

