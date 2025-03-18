"Love the song but dang": Fever's Sophie Cunningham gets hit with 'sad and depressed' song reminder

Sophie Cunningham is ready to sail with Caitlin Clark and the new Indiana Fever for the upcoming season. Being an athlete, Cunningham needs rest to recharge, and what could be a better way to relax than immersing in rhythms and music.

Ad

However, the new Fever player's wrong buttons were pressed with Kelsea Ballerini's 2020 song. The WNBA star posted a screenshot of Ballerini's "Homecoming Queen?" song and confessed that, although she loved it, it left her sad and depressed.

"I mean love the song but dang 🤣🤣," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Ballerini's song's verses are widely regarded as powerful:

Ad

Trending

"But what if I told you the world wouldn't end. If you started showing what's under your skin. What if you let 'em all in on the lie? Even the homecoming queen cries."

Moreover, it might not be widely known, but Cunningham was one of the homecoming queen candidates at Rock Bridge High School in 2014.

Sophie Cunningham has a hilarious response after a fan questions her marital status

Sophie Cunningham has a very cheerful aura around her. It is almost impossible to catch Cunningham not smiling except on the basketball court. As ultra social and welcoming as the WNBA star is in public, she keeps her private life very private.

Ad

Last week, Cunningham went to Indiana as the Fever officially welcomed her. However, since her flight was delayed by five hours, she told her followers to ask her questions.

One of the fans queried about the reasons behind her not being married, and Cunningham gave a hilarious answer. She posted a video chugging a glass during a game, leaving her with an animated face, and the drink leaked out of her mouth.

Ad

The Fever star roasted herself while answering the question, calling herself an "embarrassment to the society."

"I've received this question A LOT... I think it's cause I'm a rat and an embarrassment to society," Cunningham wrote. "Also, this was all ice and doesn't do my skill any justice. But back to being not married, it'll happen hopefully before I die CAUSE WON'T HE DO IT 🤣🤣."

Ad

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

She was previously seen with an athlete named Jakob Neiding. However, the Indiana Fever star has not been reported as dating anyone since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback