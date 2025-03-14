"Left em in my mother’s womb": New Fever star Sophie Cunningham claps back at troll for objectifying her

Indiana Fever's newest star Sophie Cunningham responded to a social media user on Thursday who attempted to objectify her. Cunningham had attended her first media session as a Fever player on Tuesday after joining Caitlin Clark's team through a recent four-team blockbuster trade.

The former Phoenix Mercury guard spoke to the media, worked out with the team’s player development coach Keith Porter and completed other official introduction tasks. Later, Cunningham sat courtside for the Indiana Pacers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers' social media team shared a photo of Cunningham on X (formerly Twitter), welcoming the sharpshooter to Indiana. While many fans commented on the post, one user attempted to troll Cunningham with an objectifying remark.

"She left her bo*bs at home," a fan commented.

Sophie Cunningham saw the comment from the troll and responded swiftly. She didn't hold back, using some choice words to express her feelings and make her stance clear.

"jokes on you, I left em in my mothers womb," Cunningham wrote.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is expected to play a key role for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Her ability to hit shots from beyond the arc, combined with her tough defense, will offer the Fever a crucial spark off the bench.

Sophie Cunningham shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark

When Sophie Cunningham spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time after joining the Indiana Fever, she was asked about Caitlin Clark. The veteran guard didn't hesitate to offer heartfelt praise for the WNBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, recognizing the significant impact Clark has had on women's basketball.

"She has changed our game in the best possible way…I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me I’m gonna be here…I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself," Cunningham said.

Cunningham has already started training with the Fever, even though the WNBA season is still more than two months away. She will make her debut in a Fever uniform on May 17, when the team faces the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

