Fever star makes feelings crystal clear on Caitlin Clark as she acknowledges superstar's impact: "Lot of pressure on her shoulders"

Indiana Fever's newest star Sophie Cunningham showered Caitlin Clark with heartfelt praise on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters for the first time since joining Indiana in a blockbuster four-team trade, Cunningham was asked about Clark and her excitement to play alongside a generational talent.

Cunningham went on to discuss the immense pressure Clark is carrying on her shoulders. While the veteran guard acknowledged the significant contributions of the 2024 rookie class in popularizing the WNBA, she emphasized that Clark's impact remains unparalleled.

"She's just had a lot of pressure on her shoulders," Cunningham said of Clark. "No one’s walked in her footsteps, so it’s really easy to judge and just say things. At the end of the day, we just all need to empower each other and be there for each other.

"She’s done a lot, and that rookie class, to bring attention to our league and it's needed. That's what we've always wanted. why would we not embrace them and make sure they’re good?"

The standout takeaway from Cunningham's media address was her evident excitement and enthusiasm when discussing the Fever and Caitlin Clark. The veteran guard is expected to play a crucial role in the Indiana franchise's quest for a title in the upcoming season and based on her energy and attitude, it’s clear she’s ready for the challenge.

Sophie Cunningham calls Caitlin Clark the game-changer

Sophie Cunningham was candid in her response to questions about Caitlin Clark, emphasizing how the WNBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year has revolutionized the league. The sharpshooter also pledged to support Clark in any way she can, vowing to be by her side and assist the superstar in every possible capacity.

"She has changed our game in the best possible way…I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me I’m gonna be here…I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself," Cunningham said.

Meanwhile, Cunningham worked out with the Fever's player development coach Keith Porter at the training facility on Tuesday. Later, she attended the Indiana Pacers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

