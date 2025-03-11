"That was a joke" - Sophie Cunningham laughs off her viral Caitlin Clark-Taylor Swift comparison while sharing excitement for rookie pairing

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, veteran guard Sophie Cunningham was traded to the Indiana Fever by the Phoenix Mercury. The move was just one of several made by the Fever this offseason to bolster their roster after the team's first playoff berth since 2016 last season.

After Cunningham was traded to the Fever, she joked during an appearance on the "Sports & Shenanigans" podcast that she would be happy to be the Sabrina Carpenter to Caitlin Clark's Taylor Swift.

The reference, which was meant to be taken in a similar fashion to being the Robin to Clark's Batman, took the WNBA community by storm. In response, while speaking to members of the press on Tuesday in Indiana, Cunningham was asked about the comparison.

In response, she joked:

"That was a joke but I guess people really took that seriously. She (Clark) has changed our game in the best possible way. Just to be alongside of her and maybe relieve the pressure, being able to shoot and spread the court for her to go do her thing, she's still young.

"Diana (Taurasi) took me under her wing and I've learned a lot from her and now I hope to kind of do the same thing for Caitlin if she wants it. ... I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me, I’m gonna be here … I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself.”

"We're about to go win a championship" - Sophie Cunningham feels confident about WNBA season after being traded to Indiana

Acquiring Sophie Cunningham was just one of several notable offseason moves that the Indiana Fever made this offseason to bolster the roster around Caitlin Clark.

In addition to acquiring a veteran guard in Sophia Cunningham, who is fresh off a full 40-game season where she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, the team also made several other offseason acquisitions.

For example, the team acquired another vet in DeWanna Bonner, who parted ways with the Connecticut Sun this offseason.

Additionally, along with Sophie Cunningham, the team also acquired Natasha Howard, who parted ways with the Dallas Wings this offseason. Sydney Colson, who parted ways with the Las Vegas Aces, has also come on board.

With four big additions, the franchise is optimistic that they can improve on last year's efforts, which saw the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

After being traded to Indiana, Sophie Cunningham spoke with reporters in Indiana about the season ahead and her initial reaction to being traded:

“I was actually poolside when I found out, and there’s a lot of emotions just because I have been out there so long. But to be honest, my original thought was ‘Heck yeah, we’re about to go win a championship.' ... I'm stoked. I'm so so excited. I think it's refreshing."

Sophie Cunningham and the Fever will have three preseason games to find rhythm together before the start of the Indiana Fever's season in mid-May. They host the Chicago Sky in the 2025 season opener.

