"Hopefully, before I die" - Fever's Sophie Cunningham mocks herself after fans question her single status

Sophie Cunningham has a carefree public life. However, when it comes to her personal life, the WNBA star is as private as it gets. With a perennial big smile on her face, it is hard not to like the Indiana Fever guard, and it seems like Cunningham doesn't take herself very seriously.

In her Instagram Q&A on Monday, a fan enquired about the reason behind her unmarried status and Cunningham gave a self-deprecating comic response. She posted a video of herself chugging a glass of a drink, which ended up with her animated face and the drink overflowing out on her cheeks.

"I've received this question A LOT... I think it's cause I'm a rat and an embarrassment to society," Cunningham wrote. "Also, this was all ice and doesn't do my skill any justice. But back to being not married, it'll happen hopefully before I die CAUSE WON'T HE DO IT 🤣🤣."

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Sophie Cunningham reveals Damian Lillard's Adidas shoes are her go-to shoes for WNBA games

Sophie Cunningham has a very light and cool personality, and so are her basketball sneaker choices. The Indiana Fever star has long donned Adidas shoes for her WNBA games, except at the beginning of her career, when she wore Puma shoes.

In her Instagram Q&A, a fan quizzed the Fever guard about her favorite basketball sneakers to take the court in. Cunningham revealed that although she also liked Adidas Select shoes, her favorite ones are Damian Lillard's signature Adidas shoes.

"@adidas selects are comfy but I love me some @damianlillard 🔥. Comfy and light. I don't like a clunky/heavy shoe. I want mine to feel like a regular tennis shoe" wrote the Fever guard.

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

According to data by kixstats.com, Sophie Cunningham has played over 97% of her WNBA games in Adidas shoes. While she has taken court in Adidas Select, James Harden and Trae Young signature shoes, she has worn Damian Lillard shoes for most of her games. Cunningham has worn Adidas Dame 8 to almost 39% of her games.

After her trade from the Phoenix Mercury to the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham has made her arrival to one of the hottest teams in basketball. Cunningham has finally arrived at the brightest stage of her basketball career and she will be ready to shine alongside Caitlin Clark.

