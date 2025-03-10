"I would love to hit ppl": Sophie Cunningham makes major rugby claims, says she wants to be Ilona Maher's "bestie so bad"

On Monday, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham's flight got delayed by five hours and it turned out to be a blessing for her fans and followers on social media. The Indiana Fever star let her Instagram followers know that she was taking questions while waiting for her flight.

Ad

One of the answers that Cunningham posted was about Ilona Maher, the American rugby union star, and her thoughts about the sport in general. To share her thoughts about rugby, Cunningham said that she should have been a rugby player.

"I feel like I should've played rugby cause I would love to hit ppl🙂," she hilariously wrote.

When giving her impression of Ilona Maher, the Fever guard wrote that she wanted to be Maher's bestie, calling the Bristol Bears star a "complete badass."

Ad

Trending

"@ilonamaher is a damn QUEEN 👸🏻!!!"

"I legit want to be her bestie so bad! She's a complete badass and killin it in all areas of life! Nothing but love!"

Sophie Cunningham about Ilona Maher [Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Ilona Maher played a pivotal role in helping the Team USA win the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In January, Maher signed with the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby League.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham reveals a hilarious reason behind not being married

Sophie Cunningham's romantic life hasn't made much news in the media. The Indiana Fever star has kept her romantic life private and has not posted a picture with any potential romantic partner in the last few years.

According to Yahoo Sports, the last time Cunningham posted a picture with a potential romantic interest was with an athlete named Jakob Neidig in May 2020. Since then, her social media pictures and her public appearance have been about her.

Ad

In the Q&A on Instagram, when a follower asked Sophie Cunningham about the reason that she wasn't married yet, she had a hilarious answer. Cunningham posted a video of herself chugging beer during a game. She hilariously wrote in the answer that she wasn't married because she was an "embarrassment to the society."

"I've received this question A LOT... I think it's cause I'm a rat and an embarrassment to society," Cunningham wrote. "Also, this was all ice and doesn't do my skill any justice. But back to being not married, it'll happen hopefully before I die CAUSE WON'T HE DO IT 🤣🤣."

Ad

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a trade from the Phoenix Mercury on Jan. 31. She was one of the big names along with DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard that the Fever acquired this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback