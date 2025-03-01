Caitlin Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham reacts in 2-words to Fever’s IG post unveiling new roster additions for 2025 season

Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after playing six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever posted a picture of the new additions to the roster for the upcoming season on Instagram.

Apart from Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, Jaelyn Brown and Brianna Turner joined the Fever's roster for the 2025 WNBA season. One of the people commenting on the Instagram post was Sophie Cunningham herself.

Cunningham commented with a series of fire emojis.

"I love 🔥🔥🔥," Cunningham wrote in the comment.

[Credit: IG/@indianafever]

Cunningham has previously expressed her desire to play with Caitlin Clark. She revealed earlier that she hilariously asked Clark to come to Phoenix. But her new teammate instead asked her to join Indiana.

Unlike last season, the Fever now has great players at respective positions. Clark and Co. have placed themselves among the top contenders for the title next season. Apart from a great coach in Stephanie White, Indiana also has good leadership in Cunningham and Bonner.

Sophie Cunningham says she would be Sabrina Carpenter to Caitlin Clark's Taylor Swift

Sophie Cunningham could prove to be an excellent pick for the Fever after the team traded for her in a four-team deal. However, as much as Cunningham loved playing in Phoenix, she also had a very strong desire to play with the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Sophie Cunningham appeared on "Sports & SHEnanigans" with Jillian Carroll. When asked about her partnership with Caitlin Clark, Cunningham said that she would be Sabrina Carpenter to Caitlin Clark's Taylor Swift.

"I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift," Cunningham said. "I am so excited for this. And I just think, honestly, she's just a great human, too."

"She has a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on her shoulders, and she handles it so gracefully," Cunningham said. "And she's a great human. So I'm just excited to be a part of something like that. And she passes the ball, which I enjoy." (10:43 mark)

Sophie Cunningham had been a great asset for the Phoenix Mercury for the last six seasons, both as a starter and a bench player. Last season, she played as a bench player for the Mercury and averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The Fever can use Cunningham to strengthen their bench next season. She is also one of the top three-point shooters in the league, which will prove to be beneficial to the Fever.

