"She finna leach off this girl so bad": Fans accuse Sophie Cunningham of 'riding Caitlin Clark’s coattails' in latest social media move

WNBA fans disapproved of Sophie Cunningham's comparison between herself and Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in a three-team deal that sent NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings a couple of weeks ago.

Ad

Cunningham's addition was met with good eyes by fans, given her experience in the league. On the other end, fans didn't appreciate her attempt to demonstrate her commitment to helping Caitlin Clark take her game to the next level.

On Friday, Cunningham shared an Instagram story of a graphic quoting her likening her future partnership with Clark to Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's relationship.

"I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift," Cunningham said.

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham's story

Fans flooded Cunningham's social media with negative comments saying the player was doing too much to get Caitlin Clark or her fans to like her.

Ad

"She finna leach off this girl so bad😭," one fan said.

"she just milking this s**t now 😭😭," another fan said.

"riding the CC coattails so bad," another fan wrote.

More fans accused the six-year veteran of clout chasing by using Caitlin Clark's name. Fans called her out and questioned the true intentions behind her words.

"She’s clout chasing now," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sophie Cunningham mentioned plans to recruit Caitlin Clark to Mercury

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA is undeniable, but fans still don't know the extent of it. The Indiana Fever's young guard was sought-after during her rookie season. Sophie Cunningham already had plans to try to lure her away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season and join forces with her on the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

On Jillian Carroll Letrinko's show, Cunningham said she was trying to team up with Clark in Phoenix.

"I totally was," she said. "How funny it was. I never really even saw myself leaving Phoenix. It's my new home away from home. I have a great off-court situation. I've got a lot of fun relationships out there. And yeah, I was like, 'Hey, you know what to do.'''

Besides Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever added Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, either via trade or as free agents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback