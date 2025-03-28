Fever's Sydney Colson makes feelings known about Tyler Marsh bringing his father into Sky front office

On Thursday, new Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh added his father, Donnie Marsh, to the team's staff ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Marsh will serve as a basketball operations specialist after his son replaced Teresa Weatherspoon as head coach.

The hiring drew reactions from WNBA personalities, including Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson, who played for the Sky in 2020. Colson shared her thoughts on the move via her Instagram story on Friday.

“This is actually so beautiful @trmarsh12! Good man,” Colson wrote.

Donnie Marsh has been a well-known figure in collegiate basketball, coaching in the lower ranks for four decades. He was most recently a mentor at the University of Detroit Mercy Titans.

Marsh was also a former coach of Tyler when he was still playing with Alabama-Birmingham.

Before becoming the Sky coach, Tyler Marsh was a player development coach with the Las Vegas Aces, helping them win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 under head coach Becky Hammon. Colson played on those Aces squads, experiencing firsthand the coaching of Marsh for three seasons.

In his first-ever head coaching gig, Marsh is tasked with steering the Sky to a playoff appearance after falling short last year, where they finished as the 10th seed with a 13-27 record.

Marsh will have a promising young core on his hands with the Sky, led by Angel Reese, who was an All-Star and the Rookie of the Year runner-up last season. Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in her rookie season.

Aside from Reese, the Sky also have Kamilla Cardoso, the third pick in last year’s WNBA draft.

Tyler Marsh talks about the addition of his father to Sky’s coaching staff

The addition of Donnie Marsh to the Chicago Sky's coaching staff will help Tyler Marsh navigate his first head coaching job, according to him.

“I’m so grateful to have my dad as part of my first coaching staff. He was my first coach who instilled in me a great passion for the game and a deep understanding of basketball fundamentals,” Marsh said in a statement. “I am excited that he will bring his wealth of knowledge to the Sky and have an equally inspiring impact on our players.”

Donnie will join assistant coaches Courtney Paris, David Simon, Can Ozbalkan, Tanisha Wright and Rena Wakama.

The WNBA season will start on May 16, while the draft will happen on April 14, with the Sky picking in the 10th slot.

