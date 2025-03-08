Fever star Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 4-word reaction after winning DPOY award

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott received a major accolade on Friday. The Portland State Vikings center was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his outstanding performance in NCAA Division I basketball.

Ad

Minott became the first Viking to earn the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honor since Scott Morrison in the 2007-08 season. The Portland State Basketball team celebrated the 6-foot-9 center's achievement with a heartfelt Instagram post, acknowledging his significant impact on the court.

"League’s best defense. League’s best defender," the post read. "Congrats to @4_realtv on being named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. Tre-Vaughn led the Vikings to league-best averages in scoring defense, FG% defense, 3pt FG% defense, turnovers forced, steals and blocks in league games."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tre-Vaughn Minott's achievement was also recognized by the Big Sky Conference with a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Viking center responded to the honor with a brief but meaningful four-word reaction.

"Chopped Wood Carried Water," Minott wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 30 games this season, Minott posted impressive numbers across the board while being highly efficient on offense. He averaged 7.7 points on 66.4% shooting from the field, along with 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Tre-Vaughn Minott on his love for Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston's relationship with Tre-Vaughn Minott blossomed while they were both student-athletes at South Carolina. The couple has even trained together since they started their relationship. Minott has openly spoken about his admiration for Boston and the important role she plays in his life.

Ad

"I love that girl," Minott told The State in 2022. "She’s such a big factor in my life. She teaches me just so much. She opens my eyes to a lot of things, and she’s just a great person. I couldn’t ask for anyone else to be with. She’s perfect."

Reports suggest that Boston and Minott have been dating for four years. The couple has frequently shared pictures together on social media and consistently supported each other in their respective basketball journeys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback