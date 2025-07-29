Fever Trade Rumors: Insider predicts $203,000 Wings forward to join Caitlin Clark & Co. with Damiris Dantas making way before deadline

The WNBA trade deadline is right around the corner. WNBA insider Kevin Pelton made his predictions for the Indiana Fever's moves. On Saturday, the insider talked about four possible trades to look out for ahead of the new season.

Pelton made a case for the Fever signing Myisha Hines-Allen to upgrade their frontcourt while also shipping Damiris Dantas away before the deadline.

"As a third post behind starters Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, Hines-Allen should be an improvement," Pelton wrote. "And with the Wings five games out of the eighth seed, getting anything in return would probably make this trade worth it."

Indiana does need to upgrade their frontcourt as, apart from Boston and Howard, they don't have much depth in that department. While Boston has been steady in most games this season, Howard is not, averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Bringing in a career 34.7% 3-point shooter in Myisha Hines-Allen will be a significant upgrade over Dantas, who has been struggling from downtown this season with 26.5% shooting. Hines-Allen, if she remains consistent, can start games over Howard.

Pelton predicted that the Fever can offer Damiris Dantas and a 2026 second-round pick to the Wings in exchange for Hines-Allen.

According to Sportrac, Hines-Allen is on a one-year $203,000 contract with the Wings. However, she has been reduced from a starter to a bench player.

Is Myisha Hines-Allen a better player for the Fever than Damiris Dantas?

Going by both players' statistics this season, Myisha Hines-Allen is having an overall better season than Damiris Dantas.

The Wings forward is averaging 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while the Fever forward is averaging 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

This season, Hines-Allen has played 24 games and made 15 starts. On the other hand, Dantas has played 20 games this season, primarily as a bench player.

Last season, the Fever forward shot 39.4% from the 3-point range, making her a quick off-the-bench boost to the team's offence. However, she has struggled to find her shot this season. Furthermore, Dantas has had injury concerns throughout her career.

Thus, it appears to be a good move for Indiana if they trade her to the Wings before the deadline. Dantas would get a chance to have a fresh start in her career, while Hines-Allen will have her wish to get more minutes as a starter.

