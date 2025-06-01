"Fix your face homie": Sophie Cunningham shows no restraint in trolling Caitlin Clark as viral video sparks buzz

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark's chemistry continues to grab the headlines. The duo has taken over Fever Twitter after a funny moment during Friday's contest between Indiana and the Washington Mystics. Nursing a quad injury, Clark was on the sidelines for the second straight game while Cunningham was filling in for her at the point guard spot.

Despite her absence, Clark went viral after cameras caught her staring down Cunningham while she fixed her hair. On Saturday, Cunningham mocked her co-star on Instagram with a hilarious message, saying:

"Fix your face, homie."

(Image Source: Cunningham's IG)

In a separate comment on Sportsville's Instagram account, Cunningham expressed that her "hair needed work."

An X page named "Hater Report" alone garnered 2.5 million views on the video. Several other popular accounts also posted the clip, so the overall count could be way higher, which is a testament to Clark's popularity and her fans adoring everything she does.

Sophie Cunningham potentially joins Caitlin Clark on sidelines with latest injury setback

The Indiana Fever's woes have worsened amid a 2-4 star and Caitlin Clark's injury absence. They are on a three-game losing streak after an upset against the winless Sun on Friday. To make things worse, the Fever were down to eight players on the night after backup point guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham exited the game with injuries.

Colson suffered a left leg injury in the second quarter after a collision with a Connecticut player. Meanwhile, Cunningham rolled her right ankle in the final quarter with six minutes left. Neither returned to the game. There have been no updates on the Fever's backcourt duo.

Considering the early reactions to their injuries, Cunningham and Colson could join Clark on the sidelines for a decent stretch. It's a tough blow for the Fever, who need a primary ball-handler and playmaker to generate offense, which has been smooth in Clark's absence.

Over the past two games, Indiana has had a 97.6 offensive rating, which ranks third-worst in the WNBA. The defense has also slipped to a 102.4 rating in Caitlin Clark's absence.

Indiana could need reinforcements for the time being if Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson are out for long. The Fever will have a hardship contract available to sign free agents like Grace Berger and Aari McDonald, among others.

