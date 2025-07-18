"Fix the reffing in WNBA": Caitlin Clark's bother Colin Clark goes unfiltered on Courtney Williams' "Studbudz" stream 

Caitlin Clark's brother, Colin Clark, sought the perfect opportunity to rip the WNBA referees for questionable officiating over the past few games. During Thursday's 2025 All-Star weekend's orange carpet party, Colin appeared with his superstar sister on Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Heiedeman's stream "Studbudz."
Awkward at first when handed the mic, Colin wasted no time passing a controversial comment.
"I'm Colin, nice to meet y'all," he said. "Follow my Instagram @ColinClark something something, that's it, that's all I gotta say. Fix the reffing in the WNBA, it's bad, though."
Colin doubled down on his deleted tweet from Tuesday after Clark injured herself again. He blamed the refs for the unfortunate incident.
"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," Colin tweeted before deleting the post.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have had problems with officiating in almost every game. Tuesday's contest against the Sun tested their patience more than any other game this year. The refs allowed the Fever's counterparts to play with intense physicality, especially when guarding Clark.
The Fever star ended up with a right groin injury and is ruled out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in front of her home crowd. Along with playing in the game as one of the captains, Clark was scheduled to participate in the 3-point contest, but she pulled out on Thursday with an official announcement.