"Fix the reffing in WNBA": Caitlin Clark's bother Colin Clark goes unfiltered on Courtney Williams' "Studbudz" stream 

Caitlin Clark's brother, Colin Clark, sought the perfect opportunity to rip the WNBA referees for questionable officiating over the past few games. During Thursday's 2025 All-Star weekend's orange carpet party, Colin appeared with his superstar sister on Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Heiedeman's stream "Studbudz."

Ad

Awkward at first when handed the mic, Colin wasted no time passing a controversial comment.

"I'm Colin, nice to meet y'all," he said. "Follow my Instagram @ColinClark something something, that's it, that's all I gotta say. Fix the reffing in the WNBA, it's bad, though."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Colin doubled down on his deleted tweet from Tuesday after Clark injured herself again. He blamed the refs for the unfortunate incident.

"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," Colin tweeted before deleting the post.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have had problems with officiating in almost every game. Tuesday's contest against the Sun tested their patience more than any other game this year. The refs allowed the Fever's counterparts to play with intense physicality, especially when guarding Clark.

The Fever star ended up with a right groin injury and is ruled out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in front of her home crowd. Along with playing in the game as one of the captains, Clark was scheduled to participate in the 3-point contest, but she pulled out on Thursday with an official announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More