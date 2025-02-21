Former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick drops 3-word reaction to Serena Williams and her husband's unexpected twin look

Former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick met tennis legend Serena Williams at the 2024 ESPY Awards Party. The two might not be very close to each other, but reverence between them has never been absent.

Ad

On Thursday, the 23-Grand Slam champion posted a picture with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Interestingly, the husband-wife duo arrived in matching-color outfits. Willaims shared in the caption that they ran into each other with matching colors without even planning.

"Ummmm look Look who I ran into @alexisohanian Matching without even planning," Williams wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

The tennis legend received loads of love from known faces and her fans on the post, including Gondrezick.

"You look gorg 😍," she wrote in the comments.

Kysre's comment on Serena Williams' post with her husband

Serena Williams has been married to her husband Alexis Ohanian since 2017. The couple has two daughters named; Olympia and Adira.

Ad

Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick drops major highlights from her fashion gigs

Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick has been at the top of her game in her modeling career. The free agent WNBA player might seem to be out of favor with basketball teams, but that has certainly not been the case with her career in fashion.

On Thursday, the former Chicago Sky player made a series of posts on her Instagram handle, featuring recent highlights from her life. The first post showed Gondrezick appearing for a ramp walk on a basketball court in a white ensemble.

Ad

In another post, Gondrezick shared a collage of her Vogue picture from New York Fashion Week. She has previously made it clear that she has no intention of leaving her basketball career behind and she continues to put in work. She posted a video of working with her shooting coach.

"First quarter ✨," Gondrezick wrote in the caption.

Ad

Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown confirmed their relationship when they arrived together at the 2024 ESPY Awards. However, the couple reportedly broke up at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

According to Page Six, the reigning NBA Finals MVP "started distancing himself to focus" on the basketball.

According to people near Brown, the breakup was sudden and unexpected. As per Page Six, some even said that Brown seemed very much invested in Kysre Gondrezick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas