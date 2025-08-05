Former NBA champion owner submits $300 million bid for Connecticut Sun to prevent move to Boston

Last week, news emerged that Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca was exploring a bid to purchase the Connecticut Sun. According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the move would all but guarantee the franchise moving to Boston.

Ad

However, the Hartford Courant reports that former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is also looking to acquire the team. According to MassLive, the group is already deep in conversations regarding the potential purchase.

“There could be offices, a practice facility, and maybe even some housing for some of the players," Connecticut Mayor Aruban Arulampalam said on Monday. "My understanding is one of the things they heard from the players is they want something more of a city feel, and livable downtown lifestyle that players in other cities have.”

Ad

Trending

Based on his comments, it sounds as though the investment group may have already met with players to discuss their wants and needs for the team going forward.

As Arulampalam mentioned, the team currently plays in Uncasville, Montville, CT, 45 minutes southeast of the state's capital of Hartford.

Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti reacts to reports regarding Sun sale

Despite the widespread reports suggesting that Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliucca had purchased the Connecticut Sun, nothing has been made official in regards to the potential sale of the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Prior to Sunday's clash between the Sun and the New York Liberty, Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti spoke about the reports with members of the press, indicating that if a sale is finalized, the team will notify fans.

Until then, the Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003, retains ownership.

“Any sale or relocation is subject to board approval, so it’s like non-disclosure agreement comes into play, so we’re not allowed to actually talk about specific groups that we may have been talking to," Rizzotti said, via Boston.com.

Ad

"But I can say that I have met personally with different investment groups over the last few months, and it’s been a thorough process and we’re not quite at the finish line yet.”

Currently, the Sun are the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 5-22 record, putting them 1.5 games behind the No. 12-ranked Chicago Sky.

The team will collide with the Phoenix Mercury tonight as they look to bounce back from an 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More