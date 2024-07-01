Former partners NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington share video with Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' track

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington shared a video on TikTok featuring her ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever. Carrington and Smith seemingly had a reunion in Phoenix and bopped to Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track hit "Not Like Us."

In a post on her TikTok account, Carrington posted a video featuring Smith possibly taken before the latter's game against the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever forward was wearing her pregame outfit shared on Instagram.

"Sometimes you gotta pop out n show," Carrington wrote.

It was DiJonai Carrington's first TikTok post featuring NaLyssa Smith since January 1, 2023. Some of their fans are assuming that the former couple are back together, especially when they showed off matching tattoos on their wrists.

The couple broke up sometime last year, but it seems like the signs are pointing to a possible reconciliation. They have not confirmed anything, although their fans are excited about their recent TikTok video uploaded at the end of Pride Month.

For those wondering how Carrington and Smith were able to be together despite being on different teams, it's about their schedule. Smith and the Fever were in Phoenix on Sunday to face off against the Mercury for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington and the Connecticut Sun are scheduled to face the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. So NaLyssa Smith was in Phoenix first followed by Carrington, with the Indiana Fever in the final leg of their five-game road trip.

The Sun are in the first of their short two-game road trip following their loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

NaLyssa Smith helps Fever beat Mercury, DiJonai Carrington hoping to do the same with Sun

The Indiana Fever came from behind to shock the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday's matchup at the Footprint Center. Caitlin Clark had a near triple-double of 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists, while Aliyah Boston put up a team-high 17 points with eight rebounds.

NaLyssa Smith had a huge game with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell came up clutch to finish with 16 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. The Fever improved to 8-12 for the season, winning six of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington and the Connecticut Sun are looking to do the same and take advantage of the Mercury's schedule. Phoenix is playing their second game of a back-to-back, which means they could be slightly exhausted for Monday's contest against the Sun.

The Sun has been struggling recently after starting the season 9-0 before losing to the New York Liberty. They \have four losses after a shock 78-74 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

