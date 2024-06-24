NaLyssa Smith seemingly calls out referees for Fever vs Sky officiating following Angel Reese faceoff

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith seemingly called out WNBA referees following the Fever's loss against the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky on Sunday. Smith retweeted a fan's post on X which featured an indirect hit on the referees and the officiating of the game.

"I don't wanna hear a Chicago fan complain about refs ever again," the tweet read.

This came after Angel Reese fueled her back-and-forth against NaLyssa Smith throughout the game. Both of them received a technical foul in the final minutes following their verbal altercation after the Sky rookie made a tough shot against Smith while getting fouled to secure an and-1.

Moreover, the Sky received over double the free-throw attempts in the game compared to their opponent, with 32 attempts of which they made 22. Meanwhile, the Fever received 14 free-throw attempts, of which they made 10.

The game concluded with Reese leading the Chicago Sky to their first victory against the Indiana Fever in the season with her eighth-straight double-double. The Sky star rookie recorded 25 points, 16 rebounds and one assist to lead the Sky to a marginal 88-87 win.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark led the Fever's losing effort with a double-double performance of her own with 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. NaLyssa Smith added 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block to the Fever's tally.

Angel Reese seemingly lets NaLyssa Smith hear it after scoring tough shot

Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever featured a game within the game in Angel Reese and NaLyssa Smith. Their rivalry in the game was intense right from the first quarter, with Reese allegedly starting the trash-talk with Smith.

In the early minutes of the first quarter, Reese scored a tough shot following a physical play against Smith, who is one of the best defenders on the Fever's roster. While on her way back to the defensive end, the Sky rookie was seen staring at Smith as she seemingly said:

"You can't f**k with me."

Angel Reese and Nalyssa Smith's back-and-forth lasted throughout the matchup, which also led to a concerned WNBA official approaching them in the final minutes of the game. However, the two waived off the referee.

The Fever vs Sky game clearly lived up to the expectations after the tickets sold for an average of $270, which is over 200% more than the Sky's home average.