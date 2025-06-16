"Funny how the narrative changes": Caitlin Clark fans call out support for Paige Bueckers on her steals + blocks achievement

Caitlin Clark fans called out a post on social media regarding Paige Bueckers' defensive stats. On Sunday, a post by 'I talk hoops' hailed the Dallas Wings' star's defensive prowess in the first month of the WNBA.

The post highlighted that Bueckers was the only guard in the league to have a place among the top five in the steals plus blocks list in the first month of the 2025 WNBA season. She averages 2.8 stocks [steals+blocks] per game.

The special post to hail Paige Bueckers' defensive prowess wasn't appreciated by everyone:

"Trendy posting Paige propaganda LFGGGG," one fan said.

Another highlighted that when it was Caitlin Clark's time in her rookie year, the narratives were different.

"Remember last season they told us that blocks and steals don't mean good defense?"

"Funny how the narrative changes depending on the player."

One fan highlighted the Dallas Wings' WNBA-worst win-loss record.

"She’s fantastic I talk hoops but if we can be honest at 1-11 she’s a non story at this point."

Another fan was also focused on Clark:

"This may not include Caitlin but the problem is have with this is her stats don't count anywhere because she missed 5 games. This isn't baseball or softball where u are talking about number of bats."

Meanwhile, other fans accused the page of downplaying Caitlin Clark:

"Why I hate most you WNBA pages is you all post with emotions, looking at your page from now to last week not a single post about Caitlin Clark, like the same match lonescu drop 34 points."

"Caitlin have like 32 points but oh know you posted lonescu who lose the game 😂 I see you."

"Posting stats is biased now. Lol WNBA Twitter is so funny," one fan noted.

"Angel and Paige glazing page. You must have been over at Angel’s throwing furniture with her yesterday."

Azzi Fudd's parents highlight the difference between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers has been playing great basketball while her team continues to struggle, and the chances of making the playoffs are decreasing every day. While Bueckers is leading the Rookie of the Year candidacy, one of the reasons her game hasn't been able to make as much noise as Caitlin Clark is because of her team's struggles.

When Bueckers was drafted, there was an anticipation that Bueckers vs. Clark would be the newest rivalry in the 2025 season, precisely because of where their teams stand. However, when it comes to their skills, it is hard to put one over another.

During an appearance on the "NOVA Legends" podcast, Bueckers' UConn teammate Azzi Fudd's parents, Katie and Tim Fudd, said that Bueckers and Caitlin Clark were at the same level, but they were two different players.

"It's different. They're different players," Fudd's mom said.

"It's Michael Jordan and LeBron James," Fudd's father Tim added.

Katie Fudd went into detail about how Bueckers was a different breed of basketball player, perhaps more like LeBron James.

"She wants to win," Katie Fudd added. "She's not gonna shoot the ball 25 times a game. She's just not... Where Caitlin wants to score, right? There's a difference." And [Clark] is a scorer first. She wants the assist, too, but she wants to score.

"And I just think they're different players like that, where Paige just, assist, rebound, score. Whatever you need me to do, let's do it."

This season, Clark has attempted 16.4 field goals compared to Bueckers' 13.6. She has also attempted almost 10 3-point shots per game than Bueckers [3.0]. However, it has been Bueckers who has been more efficient.

