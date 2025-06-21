“Further proof they hate Caitlin Clark”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers had rivals Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon 'taking her side against the referee'

Paige Bueckers has entered the WNBA without skipping a beat in her rookie season. She is the Dallas Wings' leading scorer and has quickly become one of the league's most popular players. However, fans took her interaction with Connecticut Sun guards Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon as a slight against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Bueckers argued with an official after a call during the Wings' game against the Sun on Friday night. After the referee refused to listen to her, Bueckers walked away before Mabrey and Sheldon stopped her, wondering what she said to the official. After a quick explanation, all three players smiled and prepared for the inbound. That reaction led some fans to bring up how Clark is treated.

When Bueckers declared for the WNBA draft and was selected No. 1 overall, experts and fans around the league started to compare her to Clark. Both players were superstars in college and extremely popular. However, Bueckers' welcome was much more tame than Clark's was.

This season, Clark has been on both ends of technical and flagrant fouls, as excessive contact during Fever games has resulted in arguments and shoving matches throughout the season. Bueckers, on the other hand, does not receive as much negativity from her peers despite carrying herself in a similar way as Indiana's superstar does.

One fan praised Paige Bueckers for having two opposing players on her side, saying that the fact that they agreed with her argument was something worth noting.

"paige really had rivals taking her side against the referee," one fan said. "She is iconic."

Fans on social media offered their thoughts on the interaction, with some saying that players side with Bueckers purely because they dislike Clark.

"Further proof they hate Caitlin Clark," one wrote.

lamiz123 @watts757 LINK Further proof that they hate Caitlin 😂😂😂

The Sports Daily Brief @Sportdailybrief LINK Paige will be disliked more than Angel in the next 2 years. She’s so cringe with a lot of talent. Would love to see how she react getting blind sided by Carter like CC did last year.

keebaby 💜 💫 @_SheSoStubborn LINK Well she doesn’t have a nasty fan base so there’s that.

One fan took things a step further when comparing the reputation of Paige Bueckers to Clark's when it comes to how their opponents view them.

AK @Sudharsan_AK10 LINK You’re accepted more easily when they don’t see your skill as a threat or your popularity doesn’t kindle their ego.

Marina Mabrey and the Suns showed the difference between what WNBA players think about Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark

The Sun played both the Fever and the Wings within the last week. Despite losing both games by less than 10 points, the vibe of each contest was different.

Connecticut's Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey and Fever's Caitlin Clark received technical fouls after Jacy Sheldon hit the Fever guard in the face while going for a steal. Clark took exception to the contact, causing Charles and Mabrey to come to defend their teammate. Mabrey pushed Clark to the floor, and the officials gave all three players technical fouls.

When that play is compared to what happened between Paige Bueckers and the Sun players, the difference is clear. However, no WNBA players have openly taken a stance against Clark so far this season. However, her attitude shift from 2024 to 2025 has rubbed some players the wrong way.

If things continue, fans arguing that Bueckers is spared the hardships that Clark goes through will only get louder. For now, though, the comparison of both young stars is something to watch as the season continues.

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More