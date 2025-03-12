"Get on this app and puff y'all chest": Dearica Hamby minces no words calling out haters after losing battle with Angel Reese & Co

Dearica Hamby and the Vinyl BC faced their ninth loss in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled. The LA Sparks star seemed to have had enough of haters and called them out on her social media.

After the loss against Angel Reese and the Rose BC, the 2022 WNBA champion posted a strong message for her haters on X, formerly known as "Twitter."

"Yall really get on this app and puff yall chest out…. Bffr 😒," Hamby wrote in the post.

Hamby and the Vinyal team have already qualified for the playoff spot. However, they have lost three consecutive games and one of their losses came against the Phantom BC, the team with the worst record in Unrivaled. Angel Reese's Rose BC occupies the second spot with an 8-6 record.

Dearica Hamby particularly had a bad game shooting poorly from the field. She scored 12 points in 15 minutes. She made only 5 of 13 shots from the field and missed all her 3-point shots. So far, Hamby has played 12 games in the inaugural season and averages 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Dearica Hamby reacts to Natisha Hiedeman hilariously auctioning picture of Vinyl star

Dearica Hamby has been balling out in the Unrivaled League. However, she has also contributed to the pure entertainment that has made Unrivaled even more fun.

Natisha Hiedeman, who is part of the Laces BC, made a hilarious post on X, claiming that she possessed a picture of Hamby's pedicured feet and hands and she was ready to sell it to the highest bidder.

“I have a pic of @dearicamarie freshly pedicured feet and hands.... selling to the highest bidder or maybe I'll just post later🤣🤷‍♀️,” Hiedeman wrote.

Moments later, the Vinyl star reacted to the post, confirming that Hiedeman had the real picture and hilariously claiming that it wasn't a scam.

“😂😂😂 this is not a scam!!!” Hamby wrote while quote-tweeting Hiedeman’s joke.

Dearica Hamby was an essential part of the LA Sparks last season. She led the team in scoring averaging 17.3 points per game. She also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Hamby joined the Sparks after a bad breakup with the Las Vegas Aces, where she won her first and only championship. She also won Sixth Player of the Year for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Hamby finished second in the SPOTY award.

