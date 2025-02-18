"We're getting that LA body" - Angel Reese gushes over Sparks' $202,000 forward's impressive shape despite mothering 2 kids 

Angel Reese has been a big fan of Dearica Hamby and has been very vocal about her love for the LA Sparks star. While they are in Miami for the Unrivaled league, the WNBA stars have developed a great friendship, which is apparent on their social media.

In her recent Instagram post, Reese posted a video of Hamby doing medicine ball crunches while Reese filmed her. While recording the video the Chicago Sky star also kept hyping up Hamby and was definitely amped up.

Pumped up with hype the $202,000 Sparks star [per Spotrac] also hilariously reminded Reese that she was a mother of two. Hamby had her first child, daughter Amaya, in February 2017. Meanwhile, her son Legend Maree was born in March 2023.

"nice work," Reese was heard saying in the video. "Yeah. Exactly! We are getting that LA body. 2 kids [Hamby: and still got it]. Period!!"

Reese posted the video on her IG story and gave a shoutout to Hamby's core strength.

"JUST PUT MAMMA D THROUGH A NICE WORKOUT! 2 KIDS TUMMY FLATTTTTT @DEARICAMARIE PERIODDDD 😭🤣 💗😜," Reese wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese plays for the Rose BC while Hamby plays for Vinyl BC in Unrivaled.

Angel Reese reacts to Sky vs Lynx preseason showdown on her big day

Angel Reese will start her second season in the WNBA later this year in May. One of the preseason games of the Sky falls on May 6, the same day she celebrates her 23rd birthday. Reese doesn't think there was any better way to spend her birthday than playing in Wintrust Arena, Chicago.

On Feb. 18, the Chicago Sky made an early announcement of the game for the fans on X, formerly known as "Twitter." Reese reposted the post, expressing her excitement for the showdown.

"The best way to spend my birthday in Wintrust!! May 6 yall better be there!!! THANK YA!!" the Sky star wrote.

Last season, Angel Reese had a historic rookie year with the Sky. She averaged a double-double with 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds in 34 games. She also set the league's consecutive double-double record at 15 games in a row.

Reese had her struggles on the offensive end. However, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie wants to change that. When Leslie appeared on Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" last week, she openly offered to help the Sky star in improving her layups.

