"Gettin' mom's booty in shape" - Sophie Cunningham got jokes as she puts her mother through paces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sophie Cunningham began her first season with the Indiana Fever on Sunday with the first day of training camp. Cunningham received plenty of support from her family, including her mother Paula, who was in Indianapolis on Sunday. She even put her mother on a drill inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories, Sophie shared a reel of her mother running inside an empty Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was designed for the Pacers, who are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The newly acquired Fever guard put her mom in a hilarious drill, running on the court and even attempting a shadow layup.

"Gettin' my mom's booty in shape for szn. @p2cham is a child," Sophie wrote.

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @sophie_cham)

Paula Cunningham has been supportive of her daughter's career as a basketball player, from her collegiate years at Missouri to her first six seasons in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury. She raised Sophie and her older sister Lindsey along with her husband Jim Cunningham.

Ad

The Cunningham Family had plenty of connections to the University of Missouri. Paula played track and field for the Tigers, while Jim was once part of the team's football team. Sophie, Lindsey and an aunt were former players for the basketball team as well.

Ad

After four seasons at Missouri, Sophie Cunningham was picked in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury. She spent six seasons with the Mercury before her trade to the Indiana Fever in the offseason.

Sophie Cunningham ready to play with Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team trade with the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. The Fever also received Jaelyn Brown from the Wings, though Cunningham was the bigger acquisition.

Ad

Speaking to the New York Post regarding her trade to Indiana, Cunningham felt that it's a big step for her, considering the Fever's popularity due to Caitlin Clark. She's expecting big things in the new chapter of her WNBA career.

"I think (Phoenix) built me for something bigger and better, and the stage that we’re about to be on with the players that I’m about to be with. I think I am built for this," Cunningham said.

Ad

In addition to Cunningham, the Fever also signed veterans DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner. They currently have the fourth-best odds to win the WNBA championship this season, with Clark at the helm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More