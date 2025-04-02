"Ghetto suburban love story": Angel Reese can’t help but comment on GloRilla and Speedy Morman’s flirtatious courtside chat

WNBA star Angel Reese recently spent time with Complex journalist Speedy Morman and rapper GloRilla. The trio sat together courtside watching the McDonald's All-American girls' game, and the Chicago Sky forward filmed the other two "arguing." In the video posted on X on Wednesday, the journalist confirmed his relationship status and claimed that he was already taken.

The couple was having a flirtatious moment while watching a basketball game. While the former LSU forward acted like their third wheel.

"Relationships have been up and down," Morman said in the video he posted on Instagram. "I'm taken. Ladies, I'm taken."

Reese sat motionless as she watched the couple have their moment. After Morman posted the video, Reese shared the post and commented about the situation of her two friends.

"Just a ghetto suburban love story," Reese posted.

The caption she used on her Instagram stories was the same comment she left on Morman's original post.

Reese commented the same thing on the post.

Later on, Morman posted on X, claiming that it was just an April Fool's Day prank. He confirmed that he's still single after he built up the talk about him and GloRilla.

"Announcement: I am now single," Morman posted.

Fans have followed what the next interaction between the media personality and the hip-hop artist would be. The two had a viral moment together during an interview last October 2024. During the interview, Morman was amazed by the rapper's Tennessee accent.

Watch the video below to see their interaction about GloRilla's accent.

Speedy Morman had some fun with Angel Reese's new TikTok post

Angel Reese's TikTok post on Sunday featured her with a different hairstyle. The forward for the Chicago Sky was seen rocking a bob cut in her new makeover video. But Morman used it as an opportunity to play around with Reese. In the comments area, the reporter remarked on the basketball player's hair.

"Bob so tea its a Robert 💅🏽" Morman commented.

After he commented, Reese clapped back with a three-word response.

"Leave me alone," Reese replied.

The two have become close friends, often having fun with each other on social media.

