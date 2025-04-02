Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and 3 other female hoopers attended the McDonald's All-American girls game 

The McDonald's All-American girls' game was packed with top women's basketball players like Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, and others in attendance. In separate videos that have made it to social media, Reese, Stewart, DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Williams, and Rickea Jackson were all spotted at the game.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The McDonald's All-American is one of the biggest annual events in high school basketball. The event, featuring boys and girls games, among other exciting activities, features the crème de la crème of high school basketball. Two teams, each representing the East and the West coasts, go head-to-head in one of the most heated contests seen in the game every year.

The teams consist of players handpicked by top analysts, journalists, and coaches over several stages. The final selection for the games was announced in January with several high-profile snubs including No. 1 prospect out of New York, Kiyan Anthony.

Ad

Anthony's absence from the selection raised a bit of dust as the games are being held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This marks the first time in the event's almost 50 years of existence to be held in Brooklyn. The event featured a pre-games warmup, the Sprite Jam Fest televised live on ESPN2.

The main activities started on Tuesday evening with a girls' game at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The McDonald's All-American girls roster

East Team

Ad

Nyla Brooks, Bishop Ireton (VA), signed with North Carolina Kaelyn Carroll, Tabor Academy (MA), signed with Kentucky Jaida Civil, Palm Bay Magnet High (FL), signed with Tennessee Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy (FL), signed with Texas Jaliya Davis, Blue Valley North High School (KS), signed with Kansas ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy (KY), signed with LSU Leah Macy, Bethlehem High School (KY), signed with Notre Dame Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy (FL), committed to South Carolina Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic High School (NJ), signed with Tennessee Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy (FL), signed with Tennessee Lara Somfai, IMG Academy (FL), signed with Stanford Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (GA), signed with Stanford

Ad

West Team

Darianna Alexander, Purcell Marian High School (OH), signed with Cincinnati Sienna Betts, Grandview High School (CO), signed with UCLA Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey High School (TX), committed to Oklahoma Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas High School (OR), signed with USC Addison Deal, Mater Dei High School (CA), signed with Iowa Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak to Peak Charter School (CO), signed with Stanford Grace Knox, Etiwanda High School (CA), signed with LSU Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs High School (TX), signed with South Carolina Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley High School (WA), signed with Washington Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda High School (CA), signed with California Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline High School (UT), signed with Duke Jordan Speiser, Lutheran High School (MO), signed with Kansas State

Ad

The West team won the McDonald's All-American girl's game, besting the East team 104-82. UCLA-bound Sienna Betts was named the MVP after a 16-point performance topped with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next in the McDonald's All-American games is the boys' game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback