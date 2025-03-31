Carmelo Anthony gives 4-word reaction to fan commenting on son Kiyan Anthony's future at Syracuse

With McDonald's All-American season in the air, many consider Kiyan Anthony one of the biggest snubs (even though he was ineligible for consideration). However, that has not slowed down the Long Island Lutheran star, as he led the Crusaders to The Throne Hoops National Championship with an MVP performance.

As he heads to Syracuse next season, one fan pointed out that the four-star shooting guard will be facing a lot of pressure from the public, especially as many consider him to still be living under the shadow of his NBA legend father, Carmelo Anthony.

However, Melo had a comeback for that fan, replying that his son will be okay.

"He’s gonna be great but I hope people realize it’s gonna take time next year and to not hate on him if he struggles. Big difference transitioning from boys to men. Excited to see his growth," the fan commented.

"@drblurryfade he will be fine," Carmelo Anthony replied.

"@carmeloanthony oh I know he will," the fan answered.

Carmelo Anthony has repeatedly said that he has faith in his son. This was evident when Long Island Lutheran went undefeated since Kiyan returned from injury and almost won the inaugural Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament earlier in March before suffering their first loss since his return against Link Academy in the final.

At The Throne Hoops National Championships, however, Kiyan redeemed himself with his MVP performance, going through tough opponents led by five-star players, such as Nate Ament and the Highland Hawks, as well as Kingston Flemings and the William J. Brennan Bears.

Kiyan Anthony crowned Throne Hoops MVP in style, with a literal crown and throne

With his 25-point performance leading the Crusaders to a 71-68 finals win over the Eagles, Kiyan Anthony was crowned The Throne Hoops MVP. However, his coronation was not a normal one, as he was given a trophy, a jacket and a crown for the achievement, as well as an actual throne to sit on.

His teammates were behind him and cheering for him as he took to the throne. Meanwhile, his mom, actress La La Anthony, got some snaps of her son in another proud moment for her.

As for his dad, Carmelo consoled and congratulated the Allen Eagles after losing to his son's team.

After their big Throne Hoops win, the Crusaders will be heading to the Chipotle Nationals. Their first opponent will be a tough one, as it will be against Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew on April 2.

