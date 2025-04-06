“Gigi would’ve loved being there with you”: Vanessa Bryant honors Geno Auriemma’s legacy after UConn’s record-breaking 12th title win

Vanessa Bryant congratulated UConn coach Geno Auriemma for his UConn Huskies' winning the 2025 NCAA title on Sunday on Instagram. It was a resounding victory as UConn blew out South Carolina 82-59 in the final game of March Madness.

Bryant also paid tribute to the memory of her late daughter Gigi, who once dreamed of playing for the Huskies:

"Gigi would've loved being there with you," Bryant wrote in her IG story. 'When you think you can't, UCONN' - Gianna Bryant. Congratulations @genoauriemma @uconnwbb."

Vanessa Bryant congratulates the UConn Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma while also remembering her late daughter, Gigi. Credit: Bryant/IG

On Sunday, Auriemma pulled off another coaching masterpiece as he orchestrated the Huskies' dominant performance on both ends of the floor. UConn held South Carolina to 34.4% shooting while also narrowly winning the rebounding battle 40-36.

UConn's star trio brought their A-game on offense as Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong finished with 24 points apiece, while Paige Bueckers — who is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft next week — had 17 points in her college swan song.

The Huskies' huge win gave Auriemma his 12th championship. The winning pedigree has made UConn extremely appealing to aspiring hoopers like Gigi Bryant, whose legendary father, Kobe Bryant, once rejected Reggie Miller's suggestion to send her to UCLA.

Reporter remembers Vanessa Bryant's daughter following Huskies' title win: "Gigi Bryant always wanted to play for Geno"

Elsewhere, reporter Al Martin — host of the PBS show "Beyond the Score" — also paid tribute to Gigi Bryant's memory after UConn's record-setting championship win.

"And just think…Gigi Bryant always wanted to play for Geno and UCONN," Martin tweeted on Sunday. "She would’ve been 19 years old today. What could’ve been. Paige idolized Kobe and patterns her game from him. Just some food for thought."

It's worth noting that, shortly after the deaths of Gigi and Kobe in January 2020, UConn named the young Bryant an honorary member of the Huskies program.

